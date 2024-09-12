 Skip to main content

Upcoming Publix-Anchored Shopping Centers

Grocer focuses on strategic locations as part of its expansion efforts
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
publix exterior
Publix will anchor a shopping center Hinesville, Ga., that is slated for completion in Q3 2025.

Publix Super Markets will welcome shoppers to its new 54,964-square-foot store in Gainesville, Ga., on Sept. 12. The Limestone Marketplace property is owned by Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties.

Branch invests in grocery-focused retail and has shown great interest in partnering with Publix on its properties. The firm recently revealed that it acquired 9.7 acres of land in Hinesville, Ga., for the Flemington Village development, another Publix-anchored shopping center. The center, which will feature a 46,791-square-foot Publix store, broke ground this month, and is slated for completion in Q3 2025.

Flemington Village is located in the Savannah metropolitan area, just over 1 mile from Fort Stewart, the biggest U.S. military base in the eastern United States by land area, with more than 280,000 acres of land.  

[RELATED: Does Entering New Markets Pay Off?]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

In addition to Flemington Village, Branch is developing other Publix-anchored shopping centers across the Southeast, including at Rockfish Village, in Fayetteville, N.C.; Triple Crown Shopping Center, in Richwood, Ky.; Braselton Village, in Braselton, Ga.; and One Nexton, in Summerville, S.C., a Charleston suburb. Branch also recently completed the Summerhill Station for Publix in Atlanta. 

Additionally, Publix fans can look forward to new stores in the following locations in the coming weeks:

Sept. 26
Bal Harbour Square 
1750 N Federal Highway
Ft Lauderdale, Fla.

Oct. 3
Harbour Place
13170 Atlantic Boulevard, Suite 29
Jacksonville, Fla.

Oct. 9
Semmes Village Shopping Center
2035 Schillinger Road N, Suite100
Semmes, Ala.

Amid these store openings, Publix is working on its strategy to expand north into Kentucky. This year marked Publix's entrance into the Bluegrass State with its debut in Louisville.  

Meanwhile, Publix experienced a slight dip in profits during its second quarter, which it attributed in part to the Easter holiday that landed in the first fiscal quarter this year compared with last year, when the holiday occurred during the second quarter. Net earnings came in at $972 million, an 11.4% slide compared with the prior Q2. Earnings per share were also down during the quarter, ticking from 33 cents to 29 cents on a year-over-year basis. 

Sales were $14.5 billion, a 3.1% increase from $14.1 billion in 2023, while comparable-store sales for the three months increased 1.1%.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds