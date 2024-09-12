Upcoming Publix-Anchored Shopping Centers

In addition to Flemington Village, Branch is developing other Publix-anchored shopping centers across the Southeast, including at Rockfish Village, in Fayetteville, N.C.; Triple Crown Shopping Center, in Richwood, Ky.; Braselton Village, in Braselton, Ga.; and One Nexton, in Summerville, S.C., a Charleston suburb. Branch also recently completed the Summerhill Station for Publix in Atlanta.

Additionally, Publix fans can look forward to new stores in the following locations in the coming weeks:

Sept. 26

Bal Harbour Square

1750 N Federal Highway

Ft Lauderdale, Fla.

Oct. 3

Harbour Place

13170 Atlantic Boulevard, Suite 29

Jacksonville, Fla.

Oct. 9

Semmes Village Shopping Center

2035 Schillinger Road N, Suite100

Semmes, Ala.

Amid these store openings, Publix is working on its strategy to expand north into Kentucky. This year marked Publix's entrance into the Bluegrass State with its debut in Louisville.

Meanwhile, Publix experienced a slight dip in profits during its second quarter, which it attributed in part to the Easter holiday that landed in the first fiscal quarter this year compared with last year, when the holiday occurred during the second quarter. Net earnings came in at $972 million, an 11.4% slide compared with the prior Q2. Earnings per share were also down during the quarter, ticking from 33 cents to 29 cents on a year-over-year basis.

Sales were $14.5 billion, a 3.1% increase from $14.1 billion in 2023, while comparable-store sales for the three months increased 1.1%.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.