The Fresh Market Views Florida as Vital to Its Growth

At the grand-opening event, the first 500 customers received customized Seminole shopping bags and took part in such festivities as a morning “bread breaking” ceremony with local officials and partners, vendor sampling, specialty presentations like the cracking of a Reggiano Parmesan wheel and sampling, giveaways, and live music.

At the bread breaking ceremony, The Fresh Market presented a check for $2,000 to Feeding Tampa Bay as part of its ongoing commitment to the community. The Seminole store joins nine other The Fresh Market locations providing weekly food donations to the organization.

The new store is open seven days a week, with operating hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers can sign up and start saving with The Fresh Market’s The Ultimate Loyalty Experience and can also shop online and take advantage of curbside pickup or home delivery via The Fresh Market’s website or mobile app. The store will offer special deals and promotions in the coming weeks to mark the grand opening.

This past April, The Fresh Market opened a store in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., near Bradenton, as part of its expansion in the Sunshine State.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. This past June, The Fresh Market was one of the recipients of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the Mid-Tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.