The Fresh Market Views Florida as Vital to Its Growth

New Seminole store follows Lakewood Ranch opening earlier this year
The checkout area in The Fresh Market's new Seminole, Fla., store.

The Fresh Market Inc. has held the grand opening of its newest store, in Seminole, Fla., located at 7774 113th Street N in the Seminole City Center. Measuring 24,597 square feet, the store opened its doors on Sept. 13, offering shoppers a wide range of fresh produce, premium meats, seafood, bakery items and local Florida products. The specialty food retailer was recently recognized by the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards in the Best Bakery, Best Deli and Best Prepared Food categories.

Customers can enjoy hot ready-to-eat meals such as in-house fresh smoked pit barbecue featuring fresh brisket, ribs, and pork; Hot and Fresh Pizza; or specialty beverages from the Coffee café bar. Inside and covered outdoor spaces provide convenient communal places to meet for a meal or coffee with friends. 

“Florida is an important part of our growth at The Fresh Market, and we’re thrilled to become a member of the Seminole community,” noted The Fresh Market CEO Jason Potter. “Our recent recognition by USA Today readers is a testament to our shoppers’ commitment to our brand. They choose us and trust us with their everyday and special-occasion meals, and we’re excited for our guests in Seminole to discover their favorites.”

At the grand-opening event, the first 500 customers received customized Seminole shopping bags and took part in such festivities as a morning “bread breaking” ceremony with local officials and partners, vendor sampling, specialty presentations like the cracking of a Reggiano Parmesan wheel and sampling, giveaways, and live music.

At the bread breaking ceremony, The Fresh Market presented a check for $2,000 to Feeding Tampa Bay as part of its ongoing commitment to the community. The Seminole store joins nine other The Fresh Market locations providing weekly food donations to the organization.

The new store is open seven days a week, with operating hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers can sign up and start saving with The Fresh Market’s The Ultimate Loyalty Experience and can also shop online and take advantage of curbside pickup or home delivery via The Fresh Market’s website or mobile app. The store will offer special deals and promotions in the coming weeks to mark the grand opening. 

This past April, The Fresh Market opened a store in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., near Bradenton, as part of its expansion in the Sunshine State.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. This past June, The Fresh Market was one of the recipients of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the Mid-Tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.

