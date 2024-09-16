USA TODAY Names Hy-Vee Best Grocery Store in America
Hy-Vee was also voted America’s Best Grocery Store for Produce and ranked the No. 2 Best Grocery Store for Prepared Food in the nation in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
The complete ranking of the Best Grocery Stores in America, according to USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, is as follows:
#1: Hy-Vee
#2: The Fresh Market
#3: Heinen's Grocery Store
#4: Stew Leonard's
#5: Gelson's Markets
#6: ALDI
#7: Publix Super Markets
#8: Trader Joe's
#9: Wegmans Food Markets
#10: Fresh Thyme Market
West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100. Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month from more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100.
Meanwhile, employee-owned and -operated Publix has more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100. With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Monrovia, Calif.-based Trader Joe’s is No. 33 on PG’s list. Family-owned Wegmans operates more than 100 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100. With 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, Downers Grove, Ill.-based Fresh Thyme Market is No. 86 on PG’s list.