USA TODAY Names Hy-Vee Best Grocery Store in America

Editors and readers independently choose the top 10 grocers based on value, selection and service
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Hy-Vee Produce Teaser
as well as being designated the No. 1 grocer in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards ranking, Hy-Vee was also voted top store for produce in the program.

USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards has released its ranking of the 10 best grocery stores in the United States, with Midwest retailer Hy-Vee Inc. nabbing the coveted No. 1 spot.  

The USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards program is conducted annually. A panel of experts nominates 20 grocery stores as the best in the United States for their offerings, selection and great service. USA TODAY readers are then encouraged to cast their votes during a 28-day voting period. The nominated stores who received the most votes are designated the Readers’ Choice for their category. 

This is the first year that Hy-Vee has ranked No. 1 on the Best Grocery Store in America list. In previous years, the company has ranked within the top three spots.

Founded nearly 95 years ago, Hy-Vee has become known for its service and commitment to quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles and culinary expertise. Today, the retailer operates more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. It's one of the largest employee-owned companies in the nation, with 75,000 associates.  

Hy-Vee was also voted America’s Best Grocery Store for Produce and ranked the No. 2 Best Grocery Store for Prepared Food in the nation in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The complete ranking of the Best Grocery Stores in America, according to USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, is as follows:

#1: Hy-Vee

#2: The Fresh Market

#3: Heinen's Grocery Store

#4: Stew Leonard's

#5: Gelson's Markets

#6: ALDI

#7: Publix Super Markets

#8: Trader Joe's

#9: Wegmans Food Markets

#10: Fresh Thyme Market

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100. Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month from more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100. 

Meanwhile, employee-owned and -operated Publix has more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100. With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Monrovia, Calif.-based Trader Joe’s is No. 33 on PG’s list. Family-owned Wegmans operates more than 100 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100. With 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, Downers Grove, Ill.-based Fresh Thyme Market is No. 86 on PG’s list. 

