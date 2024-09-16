USA TODAY Names Hy-Vee Best Grocery Store in America

as well as being designated the No. 1 grocer in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards ranking, Hy-Vee was also voted top store for produce in the program.

USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards has released its ranking of the 10 best grocery stores in the United States, with Midwest retailer Hy-Vee Inc. nabbing the coveted No. 1 spot.

The USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards program is conducted annually. A panel of experts nominates 20 grocery stores as the best in the United States for their offerings, selection and great service. USA TODAY readers are then encouraged to cast their votes during a 28-day voting period. The nominated stores who received the most votes are designated the Readers’ Choice for their category.

This is the first year that Hy-Vee has ranked No. 1 on the Best Grocery Store in America list. In previous years, the company has ranked within the top three spots.

Founded nearly 95 years ago, Hy-Vee has become known for its service and commitment to quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles and culinary expertise. Today, the retailer operates more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. It's one of the largest employee-owned companies in the nation, with 75,000 associates.