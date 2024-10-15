Walgreens to Close 1,200 Stores as It Seeks to Turn Around Business

Looking ahead, in addition to shedding underperforming stores, Walgreens projected a continued decline in its U.S. retail pharmacy business for fiscal 2025.

Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Tim Wentworth said that the company is going to focus more on its retail pharmacy operations after delving into other health care businesses in recent years through acquisitions and expansions.

“Our financial results in the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 reflected our disciplined execution on cost management, working capital initiatives and capex reduction. In fiscal 2025, we are focusing on stabilizing the retail pharmacy by optimizing our footprint, controlling operating costs, improving cash flow, and continuing to address reimbursement models to support dispensing margins and preserve patient access for the future,” he said. “Fiscal 2025 will be an important rebasing year as we advance our strategy to drive value creation. This turnaround will take time, but we are confident it will yield significant financial and consumer benefits over the long term.”

The year 2024 has proven to be a tough year for retail pharmacies. CVS Health Corp. recently shared that it is closing 900 stores, while Rite Aid Corp. closed hundreds of stores as it sought to right its proverbial ship during a bankruptcy process.

As traditional brick-and-mortar banners struggle, online pharmacies are heating up their efforts. Last week, Amazon announced that it is expanding same-delivery medication delivery to nearly half of the United States in 2025 and plans to open 20 pharmacies in 20 new cities next year, including Boston, Dallas, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and San Diego, among others. Amazon is able to scale its pharmacy business by tapping into its sophisticated pharmacy fulfillment centers.

Progressive Grocer was on hand at Amazon’s "Delivering the Future" event in Nashville, Tenn., last week where Hannah McClellan, VP of operations, product and technology for Amazon Pharmacy, spoke about the company’s ability to fulfill consumers' needs.

“Amazon Pharmacy offers the fast and convenient delivery and high-quality customer care that Amazon customers love and trust, as well as the pricing transparency and savings that have been lacking in the pharmacy industry for too long. We are making healthcare more affordable, more engaging, and more accessible by narrowing that critical treatment window through same-day delivery, providing seamless online ordering, 24/7 clinical pharmacy support and upfront pricing,” she declared, adding, “We are just getting started with our relentless focus on customers.”

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens currently operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100.