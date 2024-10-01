CVS Health Laying Off Nearly 3,000 Employees
Meanwhile, citing “people familiar with the matter,” CNBC reported that CVS’ board has been conducting a strategic review of its business for some time as the company deals with potential activist pressure and a severely depressed stock price. The sources noted that there’s no certainty on what actions, if any, the company may take, but a breakup of the insurance and retail businesses is one option under consideration.
This past August, when CVS revealed its plan to slash $2 billion in expenses over the next several years, CEO Karen Lynch said that that company was pursuing growth while curbing costs in light of higher medical costs.
Fellow drug store chains Walgreens and Rite Aid have also recently revealed store closures. CNN has attributed the channel’s difficulties to falling reimbursement rates for prescription drugs, as well as consumer migration to online and big-box retailers to purchase snacks and household essentials that they once would have sought at the front end of drug stores.
With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health has 300,000-plus colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. The company is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens and Philadelphia-based Rite-Aid are Nos. 6 and 26, respectively, on PG’s list.