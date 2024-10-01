CVS Health Laying Off Nearly 3,000 Employees

The latest round of layoffs revealed by CVS Health accounts for under 1% of the company’s workforce.

CVS Health has revealed that it will eliminate about 2,900 jobs in a bid to lower costs, according to published reports.

“We’ve embarked on a multiyear initiative to deliver $2 billion in cost savings by reducing expenses and investing in technologies to enhance how we work,” a company representative noted in a statement cited by CNN. The layoffs account for under 1% of CVS Health’s workforce.

“Impacted positions are primarily corporate roles,” added the company representative. “The reductions will not impact front-line jobs in our stores, pharmacies and distribution centers.”

These latest job cuts are on top of the approximately 5,000 or so layoffs revealed last year. In 2021, CVS Health said that it would shutter around 900 stores between 2022 and 2024.

“Our industry faces continued disruption, regulatory pressures and evolving consumer needs and expectations,” the company representative said this week.

[RELATED: California CVS Workers Vote to Authorize Strike]