T&T Supermarkets to Open 1st U.S. Store

The largest Asian grocer in Canada is coming to the United States in December.

Canada’s largest Asian grocery chain is coming to the United States. T&T Supermarkets is set to unveil what it’s calling a flagship store in Bellevue, Wash., on Dec. 5.

According to company officials, the 76,000-square-foot store at 12620 SE 41st Place is the largest Asian supermarket in the state of Washington and will feature a wide variety of groceries, fresh produce, live seafood, bakery items and health and beauty products. Shoppers can also order meals from an in-store kitchen, including Peking duck, sushi, crispy chicken and barbecue fare from a self-serve hot bar and made-to-order street food.

[RELATED: Metro Debuts Automated Fresh Distribution Center in Toronto]

In addition, T&T’s assortment features more than 200 private label products, like pork soup dumplings, Korean kalbi marinade, green onion pancakes and seaweed snacks, among other offerings. The Bellevue store will also carry over 750 types of wine and spirits.

"We're incredibly excited to open our doors in Bellevue and introduce U.S. shoppers to the T&T experience," said CEO Tina Lee. "From our fresh kitchen dishes to our one-of-a-kind bakery and exclusive private-label items, we aim to bring the rich flavors of Asia directly to the community. We want to be the go-to destination not only for Asian families but for anyone eager to explore new culinary traditions in the Pacific Northwest."