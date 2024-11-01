 Skip to main content

T&T Supermarkets to Open 1st U.S. Store

Canada-based Asian retailer putting finishing touches on location in Bellevue, Wash.
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
T&T Supermarkets Bellevue
Canada’s largest Asian grocery chain is coming to the United States. T&T Supermarkets is set to unveil what it’s calling a flagship store in Bellevue, Wash., on Dec. 5.

According to company officials, the 76,000-square-foot store at 12620 SE 41st Place is the largest Asian supermarket in the state of Washington and will feature a wide variety of groceries, fresh produce, live seafood, bakery items and health and beauty products. Shoppers can also order meals from an in-store kitchen, including Peking duck, sushi, crispy chicken and barbecue fare from a self-serve hot bar and made-to-order street food. 

[RELATED: Metro Debuts Automated Fresh Distribution Center in Toronto]

In addition, T&T’s assortment features more than 200 private label products, like pork soup dumplings, Korean kalbi marinade, green onion pancakes and seaweed snacks, among other offerings. The Bellevue store will also carry over 750 types of wine and spirits. 

"We're incredibly excited to open our doors in Bellevue and introduce U.S. shoppers to the T&T experience," said CEO Tina Lee. "From our fresh kitchen dishes to our one-of-a-kind bakery and exclusive private-label items, we aim to bring the rich flavors of Asia directly to the community. We want to be the go-to destination not only for Asian families but for anyone eager to explore new culinary traditions in the Pacific Northwest."

The first 500 customers in line at the Dec. 5 opening will receive $10 store gift cards. Shoppers can score other giveaways and enjoy cultural performances, too. Those who sign up early for the retailer’s rewards program on the T&T app can access faster checkout and exclusive deals. 

Two other U.S. T&T Supermarkets are already in the works. A location in north Seattle will welcome shoppers in summer 2025 and a store in San Jose is expected to open that fall.

Richmond, British Columbia-based T&T, which currently operates more than 35 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. T&T Supermarket’s parent company, Loblaw Cos., operates more than 2,400 stores in Canada, with more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

