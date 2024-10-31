 Skip to main content

Mother’s Market & Kitchen Sees 33% Mobile Club Subscriber Growth in 3 Months

Southern California health-and-wellness grocer teams with new provider
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Mother's Market & Kitchen Manhattan Beach CA Main Image
Digital kiosk tablets provided by iVision Mobile enable Mother’s Market & Kitchen customers to join the Southern California grocer’s mobile club at checkout.

Independent health-and-wellness grocer Mother’s Market & Kitchen has seen a 33% increase in mobile club subscribers, which the Southern California retailer attributes to a free-groceries contest and recently implemented digital kiosk technology at store registers. Digital kiosk tablets provided by mobile marketing software company iVision Mobile enable Mother’s customers to join the grocer’s mobile club at checkout by entering their mobile numbers on the tablet screen. Since the tech was adopted, about 500 in-store customers have been signing up for the mobile club each week. 

“We’ve tried different methods to increase subscribers over the years, but using digital kiosks at checkout has garnered a much higher participation rate than having customers text in to our short code,” noted Kendall Stein, marketing manager at Costa Mesa, Calif.-based Mother’s Market. “The kiosk screens have been designed with our Mother’s Market branding, and as a result, customers are very receptive to the simplicity of enrolling on these devices.”

When they enroll in the Mother’s Market mobile membership, customers receive exclusive text discounts on purchases, in addition to specials on such in-store items as Wagyu steak. The addition of digital kiosks at checkout is part of the grocer’s renewed strategy, in partnership with iVision Mobile, to increase the effectiveness of the Mother’s Market text club.

“We are thrilled to be working closely with such a well-recognized grocer in the SoCal community,” said Omer Samiri, CEO of Chatsworth, Calif.-based iVision Mobile. “We are even more thrilled with the initial results that Mother’s Market is experiencing with our technology. Helping Mother’s Market effectively grow their mobile club goes hand in hand with supporting the company’s mission to help consumers lead a stronger, more balanced and abundant life.”

Mother’s Market & Kitchen operates 11 locations in Southern California. The retailer offers fresh organic produce, healthy grab-and-go prepared foods, a diverse selection of supplements, and vegetarian and specialty foods. 

iVision Mobile’s technology has helped power mobile marketing initiatives by NBA teams, outdoor retail and entertainment venues, and such national and global brands as KFC, Coca-Cola and Clorox.

