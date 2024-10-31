Mother’s Market & Kitchen Sees 33% Mobile Club Subscriber Growth in 3 Months

When they enroll in the Mother’s Market mobile membership, customers receive exclusive text discounts on purchases, in addition to specials on such in-store items as Wagyu steak. The addition of digital kiosks at checkout is part of the grocer’s renewed strategy, in partnership with iVision Mobile, to increase the effectiveness of the Mother’s Market text club.

“We are thrilled to be working closely with such a well-recognized grocer in the SoCal community,” said Omer Samiri, CEO of Chatsworth, Calif.-based iVision Mobile. “We are even more thrilled with the initial results that Mother’s Market is experiencing with our technology. Helping Mother’s Market effectively grow their mobile club goes hand in hand with supporting the company’s mission to help consumers lead a stronger, more balanced and abundant life.”

Mother’s Market & Kitchen operates 11 locations in Southern California. The retailer offers fresh organic produce, healthy grab-and-go prepared foods, a diverse selection of supplements, and vegetarian and specialty foods.

iVision Mobile’s technology has helped power mobile marketing initiatives by NBA teams, outdoor retail and entertainment venues, and such national and global brands as KFC, Coca-Cola and Clorox.