SoCal Independent Grocer Mother's Market & Kitchen Opening 9th Store

Southern California independent grocer Mother's Market & Kitchen is continuing its expansion with a new location in Manhattan Beach, the grocer's ninth store, which will host a grand-opening celebration March 16.

At 16,000 square feet, the grocery store and café will feature the expansive fresh produce selection that shoppers have long associated with Mother's. The produce is always of the highest grade and organic – unless seasonally unavailable – and always 100 percent non-GMO, delivered six days a week and rarely warehoused.

Additional amenities will include a juice and coffee bar; a full-service café; a selection of local beer; an array of wines; nutritional products such as vitamins, herbs, minerals and sports nutrition items; and many organic, biodynamic and sustainable options. The new store also will offer a number of first-to-market products in the Los Angeles area, such as The Positive Cookie, a local cookie company that offers vegan, gluten-free products with a positive affirmation in each package.

The café will feature a plant-based menu and serve selections of sustainable seafood along with certified-organic and -humane chicken. It will provide al fresco patio for dining and such signature dishes as Seared Cauliflower Steak with Mushroom Ragu, Chickpea Potato Cakes and breakfast favorites served all day. Online ordering for pickup for both the restaurant and juice bar will be available to customers through ChowNow and the Mother’s Market website.

"Mother's Market & Kitchen selected Manhattan Beach as its next Los Angeles-area location because the community is focused on health, quality of life, and relationships," said Deborah Rubino, chief integration officer at Mother's Market & Kitchen. "We look forward to providing our new South Bay neighbors the highest-quality organic produce, delicious and healthy prepared meals, and a wide selection of supplements and specialty items to meet the needs of a variety of healthy diets."

Costa Mesa, Calif.-based Mother's Market & Kitchen operates eight independent grocery stores in the Los Angeles area.