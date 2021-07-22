Mother’s Market & Kitchen Opening 10th Store

Mother’s Market & Kitchen, a pioneering health food retailer in Southern California, will hold the grand opening of its 10th store in the region on July 31 in Huntington Beach. Running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the event will feature music, free refreshments, family-oriented activities, raffles and other prizes, a free Mother’s shopping bag, and Mother’s gift cards.

The occasion will also include both a donation of funds and 2,500 pounds of food to an area nonprofit, Someone Cares Soup Kitchen, as well as a recognition of Huntington Beach first responders’ work in the community with discount cards on grocery purchases throughout the year.

Like all other Mother’s Market locations, the new Sunset Beach location will provide a full traditional grocery shop with high-quality natural and organic food choices, fresh organic produce, an organic juice bar and homemade ready-to-eat prepared meals, and a wellness section. The grocer also plans to offer a curated selection of specialty and local foods at the Sunset Beach store.

A second new Mother’s store is slated to open in Corona del Mar, Calif., this fall.

“In addition to bringing both the highest quality organic produce and the best-tasting ready-to-eat healthy meals to the Sunset Beach/Huntington Beach community, we look forward to being part of [the] Peter’s Landing [community] and offering store employment opportunities to local residents,” noted Dorothy Carlow, CEO of Costa Mesa, Calif.-based Mother’s, which was founded in 1978. Carlow was previously chief merchandising and marketing officer of New York-based Fairway Market from 2014 to 2018 and chief merchandising officer of Asheville, N.C.-based Earth Fare from 2008 to 2014 before taking the helm of Mother’s in 2019, the same year that the grocer opened its ninth store, in Manhattan Beach, Calif.