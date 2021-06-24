Saker Family Opens State-of-the-Art ShopRite in New Jersey

Saker ShopRites opened its new store, the ShopRite at Kings Commons in Middletown, N.J., on June 23 at 7 a.m. with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The 91,624-square-foot store serves as the anchor tenant in a new retail development located along Route 35 and Kings Highway.

“We have a long commitment to Monmouth County and Middletown, and look forward to opening this new shopping center with our world-class ShopRite as the centerpiece,” aid Richard Saker, president and CEO of Saker ShopRites Inc. “ We thank our customers and the community for their support as we built this new modern market. We are excited to expand our offerings, especially our fresh prepared foods and gourmet grab-and-go meals, while providing all the quality, value and service our customers expect. We also look forward to welcoming new tenants to the site to serve the Middletown community.”

The new ShopRite's grab-and-go prepared food department features a selection of 1,000 freshly made items from both World Class Kitchens and Dearborn Farms, including an assortment of hundreds of cheeses from all over the world and a salad and olive bar. Customers will find a large selection of organic and gluten-free products, and innovative items from ShopRite’s store brands, Bowl & Basket, Paperbird and Wholesome Pantry.

The new supermarket also has local favorite items such as Jones Bars, made in Manasquan; No Whey Vegan Chocolates, crafted in Lakewood; Glenda’s Kitchen gluten-free gourmet cookies, which are baked nearby in the Atlantic Highlands; and Grown in Monmouth plants from local farms like Louis Davino Greenhouses.

Other store amenities include a pharmacy, a full-service catering department, and ShopRite from Home pickup and delivery service.

The state-of-the-art store is also outfitted with the latest energy-saving and sustainable technologies in refrigeration and lighting, including glass doors on the dairy and freezer cases, LED and T-8 lighting, and environmentally friendly refrigerant systems.

Additionally, a 20,000-square-foot ShopRite Wine and Spirits store has opened next to the new ShopRite.

The opening of ShopRite at Kings Commons follows last month's opening of Saker ShopRites' 71,500-square-foot store in Wall Township, N.J.

Saker ShopRites owns 32 ShopRite supermarkets, 30 pharmacies, and Dearborn Market and Garden Center in New Jersey. The Saker organization also owns and/or operates three liquor stores in the Monmouth County area. The fourth- and fifth-generation family-owned company employs more than 9,000 associates and is the largest member-owner of Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 363 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.