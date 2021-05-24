New ShopRite Store Ups the Ante on Retailing Excellence

Saker ShopRites’ newest store, the 71,500-square-foot ShopRite of 18th Avenue and Route 35, in Wall Township, N.J., represents a milestone in the grocer’s efforts to provide a superior shopping experience for customers.

“We are very proud to continue to serve local residents with the opening of this new world-class supermarket,” said Richard Saker, president and CEO of Holmdel, N.J.-based Saker ShopRites Inc. “We’ve been part of the community for more than 58 years, and we thank our customers for their patience as we built this new modern market. It’s our promise to continue to offer our customers the best possible quality at the best price and to make every customer a satisfied customer.”

The new supermarket’s features include a bakery with special-occasion cakes and freshly made bread; a meat department with custom-cut specialty meats; a full-service seafood department with daily freshly caught deliveries; a nutrition center; a floral shop; a full-service deli, and a produce department with organic and locally grown produce. The store also offers gourmet grab-and-go prepared foods with a selection of 1,000 freshly made items from both Saker ShopRites’ kitchens and Dearborn Farms, including a cheese monger overseeing an extensive selection of cheeses from around the world, and a well-stocked salad and olive bar. Shoppers can choose from a vast selection of organic and gluten-free products, as well as innovative items from ShopRite store brands Bowl & Basket, Paperbird and Wholesome Pantry, all at low everyday prices.

The store will also carry such popular local brands as Jones Bars, No Whey Vegan Chocolates, Glenda’s Kitchen gluten-free gourmet cookies, and Grown in Monmouth plants from area farms like Louis Davino Greenhouses. Among the supermarket’s other offerings are a pharmacy, a full-service catering department, and ShopRite from Home pickup and delivery service.

Additionally, the store boasts state-of-the-art energy-saving and sustainable technologies in refrigeration and lighting, including glass doors on the dairy and freezer cases, LED and T-8 lighting, and environmentally friendly refrigeration systems.

The supermarket employs about 320 employees. Those interested in positions at the new store location can apply in store or online.

The store is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Saker ShopRites owns and operates 32 ShopRite supermarkets, 30 pharmacies, two liquor stores, and Dearborn Market and Garden Center in New Jersey. The fourth- and fifth-generation family-owned company employs more than 9,000 associates and is the biggest member-owner of Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned supermarket cooperative in the United States. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate nearly 280 supermarkets under the ShopRite banner in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware. The company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.