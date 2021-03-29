ShopRite Employees Earn Spots on Cheerios Boxes

As part of an annual tradition of recognizing their hunger-fighting efforts, photos of 100 ShopRite associates are appearing on limited-edition Cheerios boxes during March and April. This year, their fundraising efforts raised $1 million for regional food banks.

Associates across the retailer’s operating region compete each fall in the annual ShopRite Partners In Caring Cheerios Contest, a friendly competition sponsored by ShopRite and global food company General Mills. With this year’s contest theme, “Ending Hunger Together,” serving as backdrop, ShopRite associates came together during Hunger Action Month in September to collect donations at checkout and in-store in the fight against hunger. The campaign also encourages customers to round their grocery purchases up to the nearest dollar.

“This past year, we saw food banks working overtime as more families found themselves facing food insecurity during the pandemic," said Rob Zuehlke, ShopRite’s manager of corporate social responsibility. “We’re proud to be able to support these regional food banks in the Feeding America network and extend a sincere thank-you to our hardworking associates and generous customers who sustain this annual contest and make a difference in our communities.”

To determine which associates get their photos on the boxes, ShopRite and Minneapolis-based General Mills recognized the 45 top fundraising ShopRite stores. These winning stores then selected two associates to be featured on the customized Cheerios box, sold exclusively at ShopRite. Each winning store also receives prize money ($3,000 for the top five stores, and $500 for the remaining winning stores) that's donated to local food pantries chosen by the respective store teams. A total of 100 associates are featured this year on the limited-edition cereal boxes, as well as online at ShopRite’s EssentialThanks.com website.