Mother’s Market & Kitchen Helping Afghan Refugees in SoCal

Through Nov. 30, organic and natural independent grocer Mother’s Market & Kitchen will offer customers the option of rounding up each purchase to the nearest dollar to donate to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a New York-based organization that helps refugees from countries devastated by conflict and disaster. All 10 Mother’s locations are taking part in the month-long fundraising effort.

Donated funds will be used to assist Afghan refugees who were recently relocated to Southern California amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

“We are proud to partner with the IRC and to do what we can to help successfully resettle these Afghan families — be it funding, food and/or necessity donations,” said Dorothy Carlow, CEO of Costa Mesa, Calif.-based Mother’s Market. “Both Mother’s and our customers welcome these families into our communities and want to do our part to extend the generosity and compassion they need to restart their lives.”

Founded in 1978, Mother’s Market specializes in offering fresh organic produce at affordable prices, healthy prepared foods, and a diverse, value-driven selection of supplements, vegetarian and specialty foods.