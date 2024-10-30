Bids Now Being Accepted on 255 Big Lots Store Leases

A&G Real Estate Partners is now accepting bids on 255 Big Lots store leases nationwide, including five in the state of Virginia.

A&G Real Estate Partners is currently accepting bids on 255 Big Lots Inc. store leases across the country as part of the company’s restructuring and sale process. This includes 51 new-to-market leases.

A&G is offering the leases in two groups, pending determination by the court of final bid deadlines in November and December. Big Lots initiated voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings on Sept. 9 of this year to facilitate a sale of substantially all of its assets and business operations.

“As the company proceeds to facilitate the sale transaction, it will continue to assess its real estate portfolio, closing additional stores as needed to achieve its goals,” said Andy Graiser, co-president of Melville, N.Y.-based A&G. “This process of portfolio optimization is creating strong opportunities for retailers and landlords across the country. The availability of additional leases may be announced at a later date upon court approval.”

“Because of their larger formats, many of these desirable, strategically positioned locations are a strong fit for today’s expanding operators, including sports-entertainment tenants and larger food-and-beverage concepts that emphasize gaming areas and hangout spaces,” added A&G Co-President Emilio Amendola.