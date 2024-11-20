PLMA Designates January 2025 as Store Brands Month
Promotional strategies will be developed by participating retailers and rolled out both in-store and through a range of digital and social media platforms.
“The time is right to bring greater visibility among consumers to our thriving industry,” said Davies. “By coming together with our partners during a month-long campaign, we have an opportunity to further expand the presence and strength of the largest CPG brand in the store: private brands.”
Annual sales of store brands have increased by 41% over the past five years. PLMA projects that 2024 sales will surpass a quarter trillion dollars, setting a record for annual revenue.
PLMA manufacturers, brokers and supplier members can access a Store Brands Month toolkit and more information via the members-only portal on the association’s website.
With executive offices in New York and International Council offices in Amsterdam, nonprofit trade organization PLMA represents more than 4,900 member companies worldwide.
