PLMA Designates January 2025 as Store Brands Month

The Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) has revealed that January 2025 will be designated as the inaugural Store Brands Month. The month-long, direct-to-consumer program is a partnership of retailers and manufacturers to promote the quality, value and excellence of store brands to consumers.

PLMA President Peggy Davies provided highlights of the new industry collaboration at “The Store Brands Phenomenon 2024 - Empowering the Retail Industry” session of the Private Label Trade Show, which took place in Chicago Nov. 17-19.

The aim of Store Brands Month is to boost consumer trial by focusing on the positive attributes and practical factors of store brands – among them value, digital convenience, ethical considerations, innovation and budget awareness – across all product categories in both physical and online retail formats.

According to Pam Ofri, director of product development and operations, own brands at Wakefern Food Corp., Store Brands Month will help promote and celebrate the retailer cooperative’s own-brand portfolio, a collection of 5,000-plus products sold under the Bowl & Basket, Wholesome Pantry and Paperbird brands.

“Store Brands Month provides an amazing opportunity to elevate the conversation around store brands and encourage more shoppers to explore these valuable options,” noted Ofri.