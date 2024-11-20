 Skip to main content

PLMA Designates January 2025 as Store Brands Month

Retailer-manufacturer partnership aims to drive consumer trial of private label
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Store Brands Month Logo Main Image
The aim of Store Brands Month is to boost consumer trial by focusing on the positive attributes and practical factors of store brands across all product categories in both physical and online retail formats.

The Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) has revealed that January 2025 will be designated as the inaugural Store Brands Month. The month-long, direct-to-consumer program is a partnership of retailers and manufacturers to promote the quality, value and excellence of store brands to consumers.

PLMA President Peggy Davies provided highlights of the new industry collaboration at “The Store Brands Phenomenon 2024 - Empowering the Retail Industry” session of the Private Label Trade Show, which took place in Chicago Nov. 17-19. 

The aim of Store Brands Month is to boost consumer trial by focusing on the positive attributes and practical factors of store brands – among them value, digital convenience, ethical considerations, innovation and budget awareness – across all product categories in both physical and online retail formats. 

According to Pam Ofri, director of product development and operations, own brands at Wakefern Food Corp., Store Brands Month will help promote and celebrate the retailer cooperative’s own-brand portfolio, a collection of 5,000-plus products sold under the Bowl & Basket, Wholesome Pantry and Paperbird brands. 

“Store Brands Month provides an amazing opportunity to elevate the conversation around store brands and encourage more shoppers to explore these valuable options,” noted Ofri.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Promotional strategies will be developed by participating retailers and rolled out both in-store and through a range of digital and social media platforms. 

“The time is right to bring greater visibility among consumers to our thriving industry,” said Davies. “By coming together with our partners during a month-long campaign, we have an opportunity to further expand the presence and strength of the largest CPG brand in the store: private brands.” 

Annual sales of store brands have increased by 41% over the past five years. PLMA projects that 2024 sales will surpass a quarter trillion dollars, setting a record for annual revenue.

PLMA manufacturers, brokers and supplier members can access a Store Brands Month toolkit and more information via the members-only portal on the association’s website. 

With executive offices in New York and International Council offices in Amsterdam, nonprofit trade organization PLMA represents more than 4,900 member companies worldwide. 

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern, a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. The company is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds