Which Grocers Earn High Marks for Trust?

Market Force surveyed more than 4,300 consumers across the United States to uncover the brands delivering value, trust and satisfaction.

In the thick of the holiday season, Market Force Information has shared results of a survey revealing consumer loyalty trends in the grocery and warehouse club channels. The results underscore the importance of efforts to reward shopper loyalty, with consumers expressing a range of preferences and behaviors.

For example, although 81% of survey respondents say they are not considering shopping at a different grocery store, a majority (55.96%) are not satisfied with their current grocer’s loyalty program. In addition, external macroeconomic factors are influencing decisions, as shoppers overwhelmingly point to pricing and value as the top factors that could propel them to shop more frequently at a particular brand.

[RELATED: The Keys to Customer Loyalty]

Market Force’s data showed some retailers are earning high marks from their customers in terms of trust. H-E-B came in first in the survey’s Customer Loyalty Index, followed closely by Wegmans and Trader Joe’s. Another measure of loyalty is the perception of trusted brands, and this year, Lidl, Sam’s Club, Hannaford, Costco and Trader Joe’s were the top-ranked banners.