Which Grocers Earn High Marks for Trust?
The survey also shared the grocers who are dominating wallet share. H-E-B was again tops, followed by Hy-Vee, Publix Super Markets, Market Basket and King Soopers.
Where does Walmart stand in this feedback? The big player is the leading primary grocer and took the lead as a secondary or tertiary grocer. The Kroger Co. came in second and ALDI took the third spot in the rankings of primary grocers. “While Walmart dominates the market, its success isn't driven by customer satisfaction or trust — it ranks last in both measures. Instead, its expansive store network and unbeatable value offerings make it a go-to choice for budget-conscious families,” the analysts wrote in their recap.
In the warehouse sector, Costco leads other chains, but Sam’s Club and BJ’s are gaining ground, Market Force reported.
