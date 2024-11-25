 Skip to main content

KeHE Reveals 5 2025 Macro Trends

Distributor emphasizes importance of high-quality ingredients to health
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Serious Woman Shopping in Supermarket Main Image
Five macro trends identified by KeHE are poised to influence consumer shopping preferences and inform retailers’ product selections in the next year. 

KeHE Distributors LLC, a North American distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products, has identified five macro trends in the food and beverage industry for 2025. According to the company, these macro trends are poised to influence consumer shopping preferences and inform retailers’ product selections in the next year. 

“The unifying theme across the five projected trends for 2025 is a proactive consumer approach to health, resulting in a preference for food products that are equally healthy, nutrient-rich and convenient,” noted Heather Drenzyk, KeHE’s director of customer insights and growth solutions. “Retailers and suppliers will continue to drive innovation as they incorporate these emerging trends onto their shelves and into their products. KeHE looks forward to supporting its partners as they navigate getting these products placed in front of excited consumers.”

[Read more: Unwrapping Trends at KeHE’s 2024 Holiday Show]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The top five macro trends that KeHE forecasts will drive consumer preferences in 2025 are:

  • All Day Protein: Protein is essential for muscle health, cell repair, and sustaining energy levels all day, and many consumers prioritize incorporating it in their diets. High protein products have become more accessible as more brands provide new ways of accessing protein in a range of products. Social media has also influenced many younger consumers to opt for versatile protein products across all dayparts to supplement their diets. The rising prominence of protein information on everyday food packaging and the increasing accessibility of high-protein products will continue to raise awareness and sales.
  • Drink Your Health: U.S. consumers are increasingly seeking functional beverages to meet their health goals. Along with hydration, the desire for anti-aging, gut health and cognitive health are driving the beverage category, and many younger consumers have started choosing non-alcoholic beverages. Flavor is still the main driver of these products, highlighting  the importance of a beverage delivering on both taste and health.
  • Unexpected Areas of Discovery: Today’s consumers are embracing a hybrid shopping approach, easily switching between online and in-store experiences. While multichannel shoppers demonstrate considerably higher spending power, older generations still prefer to buy fresh produce, meat, and other perishable items in stores. Social media is rapidly shaping food and drink trend discovery, with such platforms as TikTok creating viral sensations that often lead to impulse purchases.
  • International in Every Aisle: The United States’ diversity has resulted in rising demand for global flavors and cuisines. Younger generations are especially at the forefront of this trend, since social media enables them to continue to explore various cultures. Consumers are attracted to authentic, high-quality ingredients that offer regional distinction, diverse flavor profiles, and brands with a personal back story. To provide a more compelling shopping experience, retailers can merchandise international products alongside their domestic counterparts, enabling consumers to discover new flavors and ingredients where they find their usual fare.
  • New Rules of Aging Well: Consumers are now taking a proactive approach to health, focusing on prevention and longevity. With shoppers discovering the importance of making healthy lifestyle choices, natural ingredients to support anti-inflammation, biohacking to focus on body and mind, and the use of GLP-1 products to manage blood sugar and weight loss are key trends driving consumer purchases.

Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE serves more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. The company is a Certified B Corporation with 6,800 employee-owners. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds