KeHE Reveals 5 2025 Macro Trends

The top five macro trends that KeHE forecasts will drive consumer preferences in 2025 are:

All Day Protein: Protein is essential for muscle health, cell repair, and sustaining energy levels all day, and many consumers prioritize incorporating it in their diets. High protein products have become more accessible as more brands provide new ways of accessing protein in a range of products. Social media has also influenced many younger consumers to opt for versatile protein products across all dayparts to supplement their diets. The rising prominence of protein information on everyday food packaging and the increasing accessibility of high-protein products will continue to raise awareness and sales.

Drink Your Health: U.S. consumers are increasingly seeking functional beverages to meet their health goals. Along with hydration, the desire for anti-aging, gut health and cognitive health are driving the beverage category, and many younger consumers have started choosing non-alcoholic beverages. Flavor is still the main driver of these products, highlighting the importance of a beverage delivering on both taste and health.

Unexpected Areas of Discovery: Today’s consumers are embracing a hybrid shopping approach, easily switching between online and in-store experiences. While multichannel shoppers demonstrate considerably higher spending power, older generations still prefer to buy fresh produce, meat, and other perishable items in stores. Social media is rapidly shaping food and drink trend discovery, with such platforms as TikTok creating viral sensations that often lead to impulse purchases.

International in Every Aisle: The United States’ diversity has resulted in rising demand for global flavors and cuisines. Younger generations are especially at the forefront of this trend, since social media enables them to continue to explore various cultures. Consumers are attracted to authentic, high-quality ingredients that offer regional distinction, diverse flavor profiles, and brands with a personal back story. To provide a more compelling shopping experience, retailers can merchandise international products alongside their domestic counterparts, enabling consumers to discover new flavors and ingredients where they find their usual fare.

New Rules of Aging Well: Consumers are now taking a proactive approach to health, focusing on prevention and longevity. With shoppers discovering the importance of making healthy lifestyle choices, natural ingredients to support anti-inflammation, biohacking to focus on body and mind, and the use of GLP-1 products to manage blood sugar and weight loss are key trends driving consumer purchases.

Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE serves more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. The company is a Certified B Corporation with 6,800 employee-owners.