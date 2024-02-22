KeHE Unveils Fresh Marketplace Brand

KeHE Distributors is doubling down on fresh. After steadily boosting its portfolio of fresh products, the natural and organic distributor is launching the KeHE Fresh Marketplace brand.

Introduced at KeHe’s recently-wrapped summer show in Salt Lake City, the new brand focuses on driving consumers to retailers for fresh products such as cheese, meat and seafood, bakery, deli and bulk items. That fresh-focused portfolio includes more than 24,000 products that have been curated by category experts.

Last year’s acquisition of DPI Specialty Foods was a catalyst for the acceleration of the brand development. “We have long been committed to fresh products, but the KeHE Fresh Marketplace launch really helps define what makes our approach distinct,” said Laura Stidham, specialty cheese category manager at Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE. “In my category alone, we have grown to more than 9,500 SKUs that allow us to support retailers of nearly all sizes to help them better serve shoppers. Given that many shoppers choose a store based on its fresh products, we’re proud to support retailers in creating a memorable in-store experience.”

According to KeHE, it is the only distributor that delivers five types of fresh foods on the same truck as center store products. In addition to providing variety and convenience, that capability also maximizes routes and minimizes costs for retail partners.

To support the additional brand, KeHE has developed new training materials, messaging and visuals.

A Certified B Corporation and employee-owned company, KeHE distributes fresh, natural and organic, and specialty products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America.