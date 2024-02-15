Target’s New Store Brand Focuses on Low-Priced Everyday Essentials

Following the update and expansion of its classic up&up own brand earlier this week, Target Corp. is launching a new private-label line of nearly 400 everyday basics. The brand, dubbed dealworthy, spans apparel and accessories, essentials and beauty, electronics and home items starting at less than $1.

Target asserts that prices on dealworthy items will be among the lowest across Target's brand assortment, with most items under $10. In electronics, for example, some phone cases will be priced 50% lower than any other brands sold at Target.

"With the introduction of our newest owned brand, dealworthy, consumers can shop hundreds of everyday basics at incredibly low prices, without sacrificing quality for the price," said Rick Gomez, EVP and chief food, essentials and beauty officer. "We know that value is top of mind for consumers, and dealworthy, backed by our owned brand promise, will not only appeal to our current guests but position us to attract even more new shoppers to Target."

The first dealworthy products will hit store shelves and be available on Target.com this month, with new items, such as power cords, undergarments, socks, laundry detergent and dish soap continuing to be introduced through 2024 and early 2025.

According to Target, its owned brands garner more than $30 billion in sales annually. For its part, the retailer’s popular up&up line of everyday essentials is getting new packaging, hundreds of new items and will see the reformulation of 40% of existing products to meet higher quality standards this year. Target will add new products to the up&up brand through early next year, including moving supplies, oral care, dog grooming, pain relief medications, napkins, protein powder, batteries, computer accessories, food storage products and more.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.