ALDI Scores Big in Product of the Year Awards

ALDI-exclusive Belletti Prosecco took home top honors in Product of the Year's wine category.
The Product of the Year award winners for 2024 have been crowned, bringing together 46 innovative CPG products from across the grocery store. Awardees are determined based on a national study of 40,000 American shoppers in partnership with Kantar, and run the gamut from allergy care and cat litter to pasta and wine.
ALDI had quite the showing in this year’s Product of the Year awards, with its exclusive offerings taking home top honors in five categories, including Bread, Cooking Essentials, Juice, Pasta and Wine. Winning items included Specially Selected Sliced Italian Loaf, Simply Nature Spray Oil, Nature's Nectar OJ Blends, Priano Hearty Ravioli and Belletti Prosecco, each of which is an ALDI-exclusive product.
"The significance of Product of the Year has reached new heights in 2024 as consumers enjoy unprecedented access to products, and the marketplace becomes more dynamic with strategic partnerships that amplify reach and impact," said Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "The Iconic Product of the Year Seal not only recognizes innovation but also signifies a powerful endorsement in the modern retail era, enhancing the winners' visibility and credibility in the marketplace.”
Continued Nolan: “The 2024 award winners reflect the ever-changing trends in the American market while also highlighting outstanding features in function, design, packaging, or ingredients. As a company, we are enthusiastic about maintaining our position at the forefront of recognizing and celebrating these remarkable products."
The full list of winners includes:
- Allergy | Astepro Allergy– Bayer
- Baby Care | Boudreaux's Butt Paste Butt Barrier Ointment – Prestige Consumer Healthcare
- Bathroom Essentials | Charmin Ultra Soft Smooth Tear – Procter & Gamble
- Bread | ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Sliced Italian Loaf – ALDI Inc.
- Breakfast | Quaker Fruit Fusion Instant Oatmeal – PepsiCo
- Car Care | Black Magic Graphene Wheel & Tire Cleaner – ITW Global Brands
- Cat Litter| Purina Tidy Cats Tidy Care Comfort – Nestle Purina
- Cereal | Quaker Chewy Granola – PepsiCo
- Chocolate | Kinder Chocolate – Ferrero
- Cooking Essentials | ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Spray Oil – ALDI Inc.
- Digestive Health | Zantac 360° Maximum Strength Cool Mint Tablets – Sanofi Consumer Healthcare US
- Dish Detergent | Finish Ultimate Automatic Dishwasher Detergent – Reckitt
- Dog Treat | Yummy Combs Flossing Dog Treat – Pet's Best Life LLC
- Feminine Care | Playtex Sport Tampons – Edgewell Personal Care LLC
- Floor Cleaning | Swiffer Powermop – Procter & Gamble
- Functional Health | BareOrganics Superfood Coffee – Diya Beauty & Wellness
- Hair Treatment | Schwarzkopf Keratin Blonde – Henkel
- Hand Soap | Dial Hand Soap Portfolio – Henkel
- Hard Seltzer | Truly Red, White & Tru – Boston Beer Company
- Healthy Beverage | Blender Bites – Blender Bites (Holdings) Limited
- Healthy Snack | Del Monte Fruit Refreshers – Del Monte Foods Inc
- Home Protection | TAMKO Building Products Titan XT – TAMKO Building Products LLC
- Home Solutions | ZeroWater Ready-Read Water Filter Dispenser – Zero Technologies, LLC
- Immediate Relief | Vyral Defense Carbonated Crystals – 501 Nutrition, LLC
- Immunity | Nature's Way Sambucus Immune Gummy – Nature's Way
- Juice | ALDI-exclusive Nature's Nectar OJ Blends – ALDI Inc.
- Kitchen Essentials | Finish Jet Dry Rinse Aid – Reckitt
- Laundry Detergent | all(R) sensitive fresh – Henkel
- Mattress | Cloverlane Hybrid Firm Mattress – Resident Home
- Meal Ingredient | Take Root Organics – Take Root Organics
- Meat Entree | Boar's Head FireSmith(TM) Flame Grilled Chicken Breast - Frank Brunckhorst Co, LLC (Boar's Head Brand)
- Non-Chocolate Candy | Skittles Littles – Mars
- Pain Relief | Motrin Dual Action with Tylenol – Kenvue
- Pasta | ALDI-Exclusive Priano Hearty Ravioli – ALDI Inc.
- Personal Grooming | BIC EasyRinse Anti-Clogging Disposable Razors – BIC Corporation
- Personal Hygiene | Dial Cocoa Butter & Orange Extract Exfoliating Body Wash – Henkel
- Pest Control | STEM Flying Insect Light Trap – S.C. Johnson
- RTD Cocktail | Absolut and Ocean Spray Vodka-Cranberry RTD Range – Pernod Ricard USA
- Salty Snack | Pringles Harvest Blends – Kellogg Company (Pringles)
- School Supplies | BIC Break-Resistant Mechanical Pencil – BIC Corporation
- Small Appliance | VIVID 7 QT Full Color Display Air Fryer – Kalorik
- Specialty Dairy | Organic Valley Reduced Fat Eggnog – Organic Valley
- Spirits | Buchanan's Pineapple – Diageo North America PLC
- Wellness Supplement | Neuriva Ultra – Reckitt
- Wine| ALDI-Exclusive Belletti Prosecco– ALDI Inc.
- Wiper Blade | Rain-X Rugged Truck & SUV Wiper Blades – ITW Global Brands
ALDI serves millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,300 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it Retailer of the Year for 2023.