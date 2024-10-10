KeHE Offers Fair-Chance Hiring for People With Criminal Records

KeHE Distributors has become an official member of the Second Chance Business Coalition (SCBC) to create equitable opportunities for individuals with criminal records.

SCBC is a cross-sector coalition of large, private-sector firms committed to expanding second-chance hiring and advancement practices within their companies. Leveraging the support and expertise of four partner organizations — Business Roundtable, the Society for Human Resource Management, Stand Together and the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business Pivot Program — the company equips coalition member companies with best practices, technical assistance and support to increase the number of people with criminal records they hire and put on a path to greater upward mobility.

KeHE’s commitment to fair-chance hiring aligns with its broader Hidden Talent strategy, which is focused on identifying and recruiting candidates from diverse backgrounds. According to the company, by providing opportunities for individuals with past convictions, KeHE is committed to helping transform lives and enriching its workforce with diverse perspectives and experiences.