KeHE Offers Fair-Chance Hiring for People With Criminal Records

Distributor joins Second Chance Business Coalition
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
KeHE’s SCBC membership will foster connections, support its Hidden Talent initiative, and advance second-chance hiring practices within the business community.

KeHE Distributors has become an official member of the Second Chance Business Coalition (SCBC) to create equitable opportunities for individuals with criminal records.

SCBC is a cross-sector coalition of large, private-sector firms committed to expanding second-chance hiring and advancement practices within their companies. Leveraging the support and expertise of four partner organizations — Business Roundtable, the Society for Human Resource Management, Stand Together and the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business Pivot Program — the company equips coalition member companies with best practices, technical assistance and support to increase the number of people with criminal records they hire and put on a path to greater upward mobility. 

KeHE’s commitment to fair-chance hiring aligns with its broader Hidden Talent strategy, which is focused on identifying and recruiting candidates from diverse backgrounds. According to the company, by providing opportunities for individuals with past convictions, KeHE is committed to helping transform lives and enriching its workforce with diverse perspectives and experiences.

“At KeHE Distributors, we believe that great talent can and should come from anywhere, and true potential knows no barriers. Investing in fair-chance hiring and our Hidden Talent initiatives reflects our commitment to providing employees a true sense of belonging and seamlessly aligns with our values as a company,” said Jennifer Ricks, chief human resources officer at KeHE.

“Jobs can change lives. KeHE is uniquely positioned to be a leader in the fair-chance hiring community as an employee-owned business that can impact multiple generations. Joining the SCBC is another step in our journey of investing in Hidden Talent, and we couldn’t be more excited to learn from our peers in this space,” added Harris Rollinger, senior program manager of hidden talent at KeHE.

The company has joined SCBC, alongside other large companies and partners such as Deloitte, Indeed, Kroger, Target and Walmart, to champion hiring practices and greater upward mobility for people with criminal records. 

KeHE Distributors is the largest distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. The Certified B Corporation has 6,800-plus employee-owners. 

