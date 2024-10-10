KeHE Offers Fair-Chance Hiring for People With Criminal Records
“At KeHE Distributors, we believe that great talent can and should come from anywhere, and true potential knows no barriers. Investing in fair-chance hiring and our Hidden Talent initiatives reflects our commitment to providing employees a true sense of belonging and seamlessly aligns with our values as a company,” said Jennifer Ricks, chief human resources officer at KeHE.
“Jobs can change lives. KeHE is uniquely positioned to be a leader in the fair-chance hiring community as an employee-owned business that can impact multiple generations. Joining the SCBC is another step in our journey of investing in Hidden Talent, and we couldn’t be more excited to learn from our peers in this space,” added Harris Rollinger, senior program manager of hidden talent at KeHE.
The company has joined SCBC, alongside other large companies and partners such as Deloitte, Indeed, Kroger, Target and Walmart, to champion hiring practices and greater upward mobility for people with criminal records.
KeHE Distributors is the largest distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. The Certified B Corporation has 6,800-plus employee-owners.