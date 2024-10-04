Homegrown Private Label Prospects

A U.S.-Made State of Mind

More than a half-century of history working with retailers to develop private label assortments of cosmetics, skin care and personal care is the foundation of Lady Burd.

Started by Roberta Burd, the company is currently run by co-owner Samantha Burd, Roberta’s granddaughter. Since day one, Lady Burd has been focused on the private label segment and continues to manufacture products from its headquarters in the Long Island community of Farmingdale.

While many products in the beauty segment are made overseas, U.S.-based suppliers such as Lady Burd continue to see strong demand from retailers looking to work with manufacturers that are closer to home.

“Prior to COVID, there were retailers that wanted products made in America, but they weren’t willing to pay the premium,” notes Burd. “Now I’m definitely seeing less resistance to the premium for products made in the U.S. It also allows them to market the fact that a product is made in the U.S., specifically New York.”

While prices of domestically produced products have historically been higher than items made in China and other Asian countries, a fact that remains the same across most product categories within the beauty segment, other factors, such as lead times and product ingredients, are now front and center in conversations with Lady Burd’s customers.

Questions about ingredients are “a bigger factor,” says Burd. “More than ever, we’re getting requests for custom formulations. There is also more focus on regulatory concerns and quality assurance. One of the big selling points of our business is that we have in-house regulatory [compliance] and in-house quality assurance. People today care about this.”

Another big selling point is Lady Burd’s geography: Since Farmingdale is located about an hour east of Manhattan, clients are comfortable knowing they can visit the company’s headquarters and meet with chemists who are formulating the products, according to Burd.

“Having that one-on-one conversation makes [the client] feel safe and guarantees the product they are going to get meets various standards, whether they want the product to be clean, paraben-free or vegan,” she says. “This is more difficult to do when dealing with companies overseas.”

Additionally, as more retailers expand their private-brand beauty assortments, a growing number are looking to move beyond offering name-brand-equivalent products and are more interested in providing their shoppers with unique items.

Burd notes that her company has had more opportunities come its way because of its ability to develop products and get them quickly to market. This is key in large part because of the continual turnover of products in retail private label assortments.

“In the past, we would see new products launch every six months, and then those products would be in the line forever,” she says. “Now there are very few products that live on indefinitely in cosmetics or skin care lines. There are maybe two or three hero items, but everything else just cycles through.”

She also notes that the growing movement toward short-inventory runs is proving beneficial for Lady Burd. Pointing to the increased popularity of “new product drops,” Burd observes that some retailers are looking to create buzz about products by launching them at midnight, with limited quantity inventories.