Walmart Again Named Top Retailer Among Trading Partners

Walmart stood out among its trading partners for its ability to grow and scale despite economic turmoil.

For the 28th consecutive year, Walmart has been named the top retailer in Kantar’s annual industry benchmarking report. The Kantar PoweRanking identifies retailers and manufacturers/suppliers that set the standard of performance, ranked by their trading partners.

According to Kantar, Walmart remained in the top spot because of its continued ability to grow and scale despite economic turmoil, as well as its focus on strengthening its relationship with shoppers.

The top five retailers on this year’s PoweRanking list remained the same as last year, though a few changes were noted. Target and Kroger switched places to number two and number three, respectively. For their parts, manufacturers credit Target’s shopper experience and Kroger’s use of data analytics and customized offers for the companies’ top rankings.

Likewise, Costco and Amazon traded places to number four and number five, respectively.