Amazon Perfecting Checkout-Free Shopping at Seattle Lab

While the Seattle lab looks like a store that uses Just Walk Out technology, it’s a mock store environment that serves as a testing ground for the upgrades that Amazon makes to the system.

At Amazon’s Just Walk Out test lab in Seattle, engineers and researchers are creating the future of shopping. The lab resembles a mock store environment that serves as a testing ground for the upgrades that Amazon makes to its Just Walk Out system.

At Just Walk Out-operated stores, customers enter the store by tapping their credit card or mobile wallet, grab what they need, and leave without standing in a checkout line to pay. The purchase is automatically charged to their payment method.

Just Walk Out uses cameras, weight sensors and a combination of advanced AI technologies to determine the variety and quantity of items that a customer selects, and ultimately leaves the store with.

[RELATED: Special Report - Envisioning the Store of the Future]

To figure out the “who” part of the “who took what” equation, Just Walk Out associates a shopper with their payment method at the entry gate. The technology tracks only how a customer’s hand interacts with the products and fixtures, and identifies the products and quantities they leave the store with.

The test lab allows researchers to quickly simulate a variety of complex scenarios that might occur in a real store and adjust the system as needed: for example, what to do when multiple people grab products off the same shelf simultaneously, or when a shopper changes their mind and puts an item back.