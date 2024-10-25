Amazon Perfecting Checkout-Free Shopping at Seattle Lab

Researchers use weights to validate the accuracy of weight sensor installations on these shelves.
Just Walk Out engineers and researchers test various scenarios in the lab first by mapping a store’s layout, usually with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology, which uses laser light to create detailed 3D maps of a space. This helps researchers optimize the number of cameras needed, thereby driving down hardware costs, and their placement to ensure comprehensive coverage of the shopping area.
One of the recent accomplishments of the Just Walk Out test lab was the new AI model at the facility. According to Amazon, this multi-modal AI is a significant advancement in the evolution of checkout-free shopping. It uses the same transformer-based machine-learning models underlying many generative AI applications, and applies them to physical stores. It analyzes all sensor data simultaneously, and supports even complex shopping scenarios with variables such as camera obstructions, lighting conditions, and the behavior of other shoppers, while allowing the team to simplify the system.
For third-party retailers, the new AI model makes Just Walk Out faster, easier to deploy and more efficient. For shoppers, the new model means faster receipts and frictionless shopping at more third-party checkout-free stores.
In April, Amazon confirmed that it's focused on using its Just Walk Out technology in small-format retail, while its Dash Carts will be applied to grocery and large-format stores.
