Sodexo Opening 4 Frictionless Campus Grocery Stores
Details of the new locations are as follows:
Endicott College’s eat>NOW location – the Gull & Go – is in Venuti Hall, a new residence hall building. The store offers a wide selection of beverages, snacks, healthy options, Simply to Go meals, dorm supplies and bakery items.
University of Maine, Orono’s eat>NOW location is also in a new building on campus. The store features a range of beverages, snacks, healthy options, Simply to Go meals, dorm supplies, breakfast items, and bakery goods, prioritizing convenience and healthy snacks.
Lindenwood University’s eat>NOW store, the Lion’s Pride Market, is currently open. Having taken over an existing space, the location will continue to offer a range of dorm supplies, beverages, snacks and other healthy food options.
Seattle Pacific University is slated to open its eat>NOW store, Falcon Express Market, this month. The location will take over an existing space and provide an assortment of drinks, snacks, nutritious food choices, baked goods and dorm essentials.
Bethesda, Md.-based Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global Fortune 500 company operating in 45 countries and a provider of sustainable food and integrated facilities management in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam. Across the United States, the company employs more than 100,000 people and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs by annually purchasing goods and services from a wide range of small to large businesses. Sodexo Campus partners with about 425 institutions across the country.