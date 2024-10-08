Sodexo Opening 4 Frictionless Campus Grocery Stores

Seattle Pacific University is the site of one of Sodexo's new eat>NOW frictionless grocery stores.

Foodservice company Sodexo is launching four new eat>NOW frictionless grocery stores at campuses across the country. Powered by Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), the stores have either opened or are opening soon at Endicott College (Beverly, Mass.); the University of Maine, Orono; Lindenwood University (St. Charles, Mo.); and Seattle Pacific University, offering students a fresh and convenient shopping experience.

“We’re thrilled to introduce eat>NOW frictionless stores to the vibrant university campuses we’re proud to partner with,” said Brett Ladd, CEO of Sodexo campus and government. “By combining cutting-edge technology with everyday convenience, we’re elevating the campus experience and offering students a modern, seamless shopping solution. These stores are designed to address the evolving needs of students while fostering a more dynamic campus environment.”

