 Skip to main content

Sodexo Opening 4 Frictionless Campus Grocery Stores

eat>NOW banner to roll out at University of Maine, Orono; Lindenwood University; Endicott College; and Seattle Pacific University
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Seattle Pacific University Main Image
Seattle Pacific University is the site of one of Sodexo's new eat>NOW frictionless grocery stores.

Foodservice company Sodexo is launching four new eat>NOW frictionless grocery stores at campuses across the country. Powered by Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), the stores have either opened or are opening soon at Endicott College (Beverly, Mass.); the University of Maine, Orono; Lindenwood University (St. Charles, Mo.); and Seattle Pacific University, offering students a fresh and convenient shopping experience. 

“We’re thrilled to introduce eat>NOW frictionless stores to the vibrant university campuses we’re proud to partner with,” said Brett Ladd, CEO of Sodexo campus and government. “By combining cutting-edge technology with everyday convenience, we’re elevating the campus experience and offering students a modern, seamless shopping solution. These stores are designed to address the evolving needs of students while fostering a more dynamic campus environment.”

[RELATED: Associated Food Stores Debuts New Grocery Format for Campus Life]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Details of the new locations are as follows:

  • Endicott College’s eat>NOW location – the Gull & Go – is in Venuti Hall, a new residence hall building. The store offers a wide selection of beverages, snacks, healthy options, Simply to Go meals, dorm supplies and bakery items.

  • University of Maine, Orono’s eat>NOW location is also in a new building on campus. The store features a range of beverages, snacks, healthy options, Simply to Go meals, dorm supplies, breakfast items, and bakery goods, prioritizing convenience and healthy snacks.

  • Lindenwood University’s eat>NOW store, the Lion’s Pride Market, is currently open. Having taken over an existing space, the location will continue to offer a range of dorm supplies, beverages, snacks and other healthy food options.

  • Seattle Pacific University is slated to open its eat>NOW store, Falcon Express Market, this month. The location will take over an existing space and provide an assortment of drinks, snacks, nutritious food choices, baked goods and dorm essentials.

Bethesda, Md.-based Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global Fortune 500 company operating in 45 countries and a provider of sustainable food and integrated facilities management in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam. Across the United States, the company employs more than 100,000 people and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs by annually purchasing goods and services from a wide range of small to large businesses. Sodexo Campus partners with about 425 institutions across the country.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds