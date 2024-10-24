Walgreens Adds Dream Vault Smart Locker in Chicago
“Walgreens is proud to partner with Dion’s Chicago Dream to support families in our Gage Park neighborhood. As a Chicago-based health and well-being company, we are pleased that for almost 125 years, we have provided access to essential services such as prescriptions, immunizations and over-the-counter medications. Our trusted products, ranging from vitamins to skin care, help our customers feel their best — inside and out,” said Tracey Brown, EVP and president, Walgreens retail and chief customer officer. “By collaborating with local organizations like Dion’s Chicago Dream, we aim to make a lasting impact and foster a healthier, more vibrant community for everyone.”
Food insecurity has been an issue in Gage Park, where nearly 21% of residents lack reliable, consistent access to healthy food.
Walgreens installed the Dream Vault on Oct. 22, allowing households within a 1-mile radius of the Walgreens store to participate in the program.
The Dream Vault made its retail debut at Save A Lot last year in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.
Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens currently operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.