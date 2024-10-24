Walgreens Adds Dream Vault Smart Locker in Chicago

To improve health equity and food security in the Chicago market, Walgreens has joined forces with nonprofit Dion’s Chicago Dream to host Dream Vault smart lockers at the company’s Gage Park location at 55th and Kedzie Avenue. The Dream Vault is part of a collaboration between Dion’s Chicago Dream and Walgreens to provide free, high-quality produce to more than 275 Chicagoland households-in-need – about 1,000 residents – every week.

Unveiled by Dion’s Chicago Dream last year, the Dream Vault is a network-enabled bank of lockers designed to serve nearby households with a week-long supply of fresh fruits and vegetables, at no cost to them. Recipients enter a code to pick up their free box of healthy produce.

“At one point in my life, I was a returning military veteran struggling to make ends meet. That’s one reason why we put our Dream Vaults in places like Walgreens that provide the goods and services we need to thrive. Retail pharmacies are a great example of this,” said Dion Dawson, founder of Dion’s Chicago Dream. “My vision is that our Dream Vault participants never have to choose between eating healthy and buying their medication, or any other basic need.”