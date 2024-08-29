Instacart Rolls Out 1st Government Grocery Delivery Program in Maryland
“The program demonstrates the County’s leadership in pursuing solutions that connect families with essential financial support while addressing the gaps and access barriers underscored by post-pandemic shifts in federal resources,” said Marc Elrich, a county executive. “Our collaboration with Instacart is a model for public-private partnerships led by local government that leverage private sector technology and innovation to more effectively serve our residents.”
Casey Aden-Wansbury, VP of policy and government affairs at Instacart, said the collaboration reflects the company's ongoing efforts to enhance food access in the markets it serves. “At Instacart, we’re using our technology to solve some of the most complex food access challenges for families and communities,” she remarked. “We’re proud to partner with Montgomery County to help launch this pioneering food access program, ensuring more families can access the nutritious food they need. Through public-private partnerships like these, we can help end childhood hunger and foster more equitable access to nutritious food in every community.”
The program – the largest Instacart Health government partnership– has been underway for a few weeks already and the company reports that participants have placed more than 700 grocery orders to date using their Instacart Health Fresh Funds.
