Instacart Rolls Out 1st Government Grocery Delivery Program in Maryland

Grocers, service providers and community leaders have launched several initiatives over the last few years to improve food security and curb childhood hunger. This week, Instacart announced that it is teaming up with Montgomery County in Maryland to introduce the nation’s first local government grocery delivery program supporting food-insecure families.

The novel MC Groceries program uses Instacart Health Fresh Funds to provide nearly 600 Montgomery County families living with food insecurity monthly stipends for online grocery shopping and delivery. Each participating family will receive stipends, including $100 a month per child, to buy groceries online from local stores available on Instacart. The funds cover a full year and allow users to buy a variety of foods and beverages, including pantry essentials and fresh and frozen produce, meat and dairy products.

According to Instacart, more than 80 stores in Montgomery County are available on its platform and many of them offer delivery and pick-up services. To qualify for the program, residents with at least one child under the age of 18 must meet specific criteria, including a household income that is at or below 400% federal poverty level and a household that does not receive benefits through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), because their income falls outside of federal assistance yet is not enough to cover consistent access to nutritious foods.