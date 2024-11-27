Why Specialty and Value Chains Had a Stellar Year

If ongoing headwinds continued to stir up the retail market in 2024, they shaped a somewhat perfect storm for value chains and specialty grocers. A recent white paper from location analytics and insights firm Placer.ai, titled “Specialty and Value Chains Transform Grocery in 2024,” showed that these formats are attracting shoppers in a hyper-competitive environment.

According to Placer.ai’s analysis, both specialty and value retailers resonated with customers this year, as people were driven by their interests in value, quality and uniqueness. These types of stores regularly outperformed traditional supermarkets in terms of visit growth in 2024 compared to 2023, the firm’s data shows.

[RELATED: Why ALDI's Success Hinges on Obsession With Quality and Value]

Shoppers at specialty and fresh format stores are going out of their way to shop at such formats. Placer.ai found that during the third quarter of 2024, 26.4% of visits to specialty and fresh format grocery chains came from at least seven miles away, compared to 22.7% and 21.4% for traditional and value chains, respectively.

While specialty customers are (sometimes literally) driven by an interest in discovery, value-focused shoppers are on a mission to save money. Placer.ai’s data shows that 26.5% of visits to value chains lasted 30 minutes or more, versus 23.4% for traditional grocery stores and 23.7% for specialty stores.