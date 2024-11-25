BJ’s Commits to Growing Fresh Business
Additionally, BJ’s completed the rollout of its stand-alone coolers station at the front entrances of stores to highlight quality and value, with the aim of drawing members into the category.
The retailer even implemented essential fresh training across clubs.
This work in fresh is paying off, as evidenced by its Q3 results. Perishables led comp growth, boosted by a strong showing in dairy, meat and, of course, produce.
“Our produce categories delivered low double-digit comp growth in the third quarter, almost entirely driven by unit volumes, and our [Net Promoter Score] performance in fresh has also dramatically improved in the last two quarters,” said Eddy. “We're thrilled with the early results and are excited about the long-term benefits of more loyal members driving sustainable growth in our business.”
Other highlights of BJ’s impressive Q3 results included an increase in comparable-club sales by 1.5% year over year (YoY) (comps excluding gasoline sales rose by 3.8% YoY, led by strong traffic); digitally enabled comp growth was 30.0%, reflecting two-year stacked comp growth of 47.0%; and membership fee income increased by 8.4% YoY to $115.0 million.
