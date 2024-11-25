BJ’s Commits to Growing Fresh Business

BJ’s Wholesale Club gained grocery market share in both units and dollars during its recent third quarter, ended Nov. 2. One of the highlights of the quarter was its fresh performance, with perishables continuing to drive strong comp sales as the retailer advances its Fresh 2.0 initiative.

“Fresh 2.0 was devised from our own data informing us that members who shop BJ's as their primary fresh destination visit us at least once a week and on average, have nearly 30% greater baskets per trip compared to members who don't engage with us in fresh,” explained Robert W. Eddy, BJ’s president and CEO, during the company Q3 earnings call. “As a result, these members spend about eight times per year [more] than non-fresh shopping members. They're also more likely to be higher-tier members. Our fresh initiatives are designed to encourage these behaviors across our broader member base.”

To strengthen its business for the long term, BJ’s has made several investments in fresh over the past year. This includes bringing more freshness to its produce assortment. BJ’s has also expanded vendor relationships to increase in-stocks and put new seasonally relevant produce on rotation.