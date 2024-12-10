Is a Mega-Merger Between Mondelēz and Hershey in the Works?
Another potential roadblock is the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which has a track record of investigating large mergers across industries, including the current legal logjam affecting the deal between The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos.
Whether or not The Hershey Trust is open to even tentative talks, the company has a history of rejecting mergers. In 2016, Hershey nixed a previous offer by Mondelēz.
Large mergers between snacks and sweets companies are not without recent precedent. In August, Mars, Inc. announced that it was buying Kellanova – spun off from The Kellogg Co. just a year before – for $35.9 billion.
In other news, The Hershey Co. reported on Dec. 10 that Michael Del Pozzo, president, U.S. Confection, is exiting the company. President and CEO Michele Buck will take over that role in the interim, during the hiring process to replace him.