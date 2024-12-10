Is a Mega-Merger Between Mondelēz and Hershey in the Works?

One of the largest global snack companies with 2023 revenue of $36 billion, Mondelēz International is reportedly eyeing The Hershey Co.

Is another merger between CPG titans in the works? Mondelēz International, Inc. is reportedly seeking a sweet deal to team up with fellow legacy CPG The Hershey Co. According to a Bloomberg article, Chicago-based Mondelēz has approached Hershey about a possible merger.

Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that Mondelēz is exploring a business combination that could lead to a mega-company with potential sales of $50 billion. In November, Hershey, Pa.-headquartered Hershey reported its third quarter financial results, showing a 1.4% dip in consolidated net sales to reach $2.98 billion and a 12.7% decline in reported net income. Around the same time, Mondelēz released its Q3 report indicating a 1.9% bump in net revenue and a 12.5% slide in operating income.

Any approach by Mondelēz won’t be an easy sell, however, given The Hershey Trust that is in place. Set up to advance the legacy of founder Milton Hershey and his wife, Catherine, the Trust maintains a majority stake in the namesake business and reportedly holds 80% of the company’s voting power.