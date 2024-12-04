Grupo Bimbo, Maple Leaf Foods Trade Lawsuits
“This is an abuse of judicial process, without any merit whatsoever. The Mexican company, Bimbo, is distracting attention from its own mismanagement of a Canadian business, by asserting ridiculous claims which are not even consistent with its own prior admissions,” said Michael H. McCain, executive chairman of Maple Leaf in a statement shared with Progressive Grocer. “To say we will defend against this frivolous action vigorously, would be a colossal understatement. Maple Leaf Foods and its officers acted appropriately at all times, including with respect to making full, plain and true disclosure to Grupo Bimbo at the time of its acquisition of Canada Bread.”
The broad price-fixing case can be traced back to 2015. The Competition Bureau of Canada claimed that bread companies and retailers – including Canada Bread – agreed to inflate the price of certain packaged bread products for a period between 2001 and 2015. Earlier this year, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and parent company George Weston Ltd. announced a CAD $500 million settlement with claimants who took legal action against them in the scandal.