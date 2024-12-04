Grupo Bimbo, Maple Leaf Foods Trade Lawsuits

Maple Leaf Foods and Grupo Bimbo are exchanging legal action related to an alleged price-fixing scandal that dates back to 2015.

There’s more legal action rising in the bakery world, with Grupo Bimbo and Maple Leaf Foods squaring off in various courtrooms.

On Nov. 29, Mexico City, Mexico-based Grupo Bimbo filed a statement of claim in Ontario, Canada, against Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. and some of its former officers. The company is seeking more than $2 billion (in Canadian currency, or CAD, equal to $1.4 billion USD) in damages, alleging that Maple Leaf Foods engaged in “fraudulent and negligent misrepresentation” during the sale of its Canada Bread business.

According to Grupo Bimbo, after it acquired Canada Bread – then 90% owned by Maple Leaf Foods – that bakery was targeted in a price-fixing investigation. “A subsequent prosecution resulted in Canada Bread paying a fine of CAD $50 million in 2023 and an on-going class action brought against market participants,” Grupo Bimbo noted in a statement shared on its website.

Maple Leaf Foods, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, has also headed to court, suing Grupo Bimbo and Canada Bread for defamation in November. Maple Leaf contends that those organizations falsely charged the company with using Canada Bread as a front to cover for a price-fixing scheme.