Walmart Completes Acquisition of Vizio

Walmart completed its acquisition of Vizio on Dec. 3, ramping up its competitiveness in the retail media space.

As announced Feb. 20, Walmart signed a deal to acquire Vizio and its SmartCast Operating System for $11.50 per share in cash, equating to a fully diluted equity value of approximately $2.3 billion.

Vizio’s growing device ecosystem and its smart TV operating system, SmartCast, have amassed over 19 million active accounts, growing approximately 400% since 2018. Vizio constructed this customer-centric platform on its devices enabling users to stream content for free by watching ads. Building on this foundation, Vizio created an advertising business that has continued to grow while enabling marketers to reach consumers at scale. Its Platform+ segment, which consists largely of its advertising business, now accounts for all the company’s gross profit.

The acquisition of Vizio and its SmartCast Operating System allows Walmart to serve its customers in new ways to enhance their shopping journeys. According to the mass retailer, the deal will also “bring to market new and differentiated ways for advertisers to meaningfully connect with customers at scale and boost product discovery, helping brands achieve greater impact from their advertising investments with Walmart Connect – the company’s retail media business in the U.S.”