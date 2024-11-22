U.S. Asian Online Supermarket Aims to Boost Retail Media Capabilities

Employing Topsort’s retail media platform, Weee! was able to achieve a rapid, seamless integration, completing the transition in less than a month. Topsort’s team helped onboard Weee!’s sellers, ensuring that they adapted quickly to the new system. The introduction was further bolstered by a highly successful A/B testing phase, which yielded an average 4.8-fold increase in ROAS for top campaigns and considerably boosted seller satisfaction.

“Topsort’s platform has seamlessly elevated how we deliver value to our brands,” added Franco. “Their product was not only a breeze to implement, but has already started creating impact. We’re just getting started, and the possibilities ahead are incredibly exciting!”

The partnership enables Weee!’s sellers to run optimized campaigns with advanced tools that increase visibility, drive engagement and deliver measurable results, all within an intuitive, user-friendly experience.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Weee! in their mission to bring culturally rich foods to more people across the U.S.,” noted Regina Ye, CEO and co-founder of San Francisco-based Topsort. “Our scalable and customizable retail media platform will provide their sellers with the tools they need to thrive, while Weee! continues to focus on community and quality.”

Topsort also works with such global brands as Cencosud, Unilever, Coca-Cola, L’Oreal and General Mills.