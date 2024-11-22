 Skip to main content

U.S. Asian Online Supermarket Aims to Boost Retail Media Capabilities

Weee! transitions from in-house advertising solution to Topsort’s scalable, self-service infrastructure
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Weee! Korean Foods Main Image
Weee! delivers a wide assortment of fresh produce, pantry staples, snacks and specialty items directly to customers, focusing on items that are often hard to find in mainstream supermarkets.

Weee!, the largest online Asian supermarket in the United States, has joined forces with Topsort, an artificial intelligence and auction-based retail media infrastructure company, to enhance the e-grocer’s retail media infrastructure. Founded in 2015, Weee! delivers a wide assortment of fresh produce, pantry staples, snacks and specialty items directly to customers, focusing on items that are often hard to find in mainstream supermarkets. By teaming with Topsort, Weee! has launched a comprehensive retail media platform designed to support seller success while also increasing revenue. 

Weee! had relied on an in-house advertising solution, but wanted a more scalable and efficient platform to meet its growing needs. Topsort’s low-code retail media dashboards, combined with AI-driven APIs, offer the ethnic e-grocer the flexibility to implement a seamless self-service retail media system. The platform enables sellers to manage their campaigns through autobidding and keyword targeting, effectively reaching a wider audience. Additionally, the transition to a fully automated, auction-based model allows brands to expand within Weee!’s marketplace. 

“We were looking for a solution that would inspire our sellers to invest confidently in our platform,” explained Lucas Buccianti Franco, senior growth manager at Fremont, Calif.-based Weee! “Topsort’s high standards, transparency and powerful technology checked every box, delivering the trust and performance our sellers need.”

Employing Topsort’s retail media platform, Weee! was able to achieve a rapid, seamless integration, completing the transition in less than a month. Topsort’s team helped onboard Weee!’s sellers, ensuring that they adapted quickly to the new system. The introduction was further bolstered by a highly successful A/B testing phase, which yielded an average 4.8-fold increase in ROAS for top campaigns and considerably boosted seller satisfaction. 

“Topsort’s platform has seamlessly elevated how we deliver value to our brands,” added Franco. “Their product was not only a breeze to implement, but has already started creating impact. We’re just getting started, and the possibilities ahead are incredibly exciting!”

The partnership enables Weee!’s sellers to run optimized campaigns with advanced tools that increase visibility, drive engagement and deliver measurable results, all within an intuitive, user-friendly experience. 

“We’re excited to collaborate with Weee! in their mission to bring culturally rich foods to more people across the U.S.,” noted Regina Ye, CEO and co-founder of San Francisco-based Topsort. “Our scalable and customizable retail media platform will provide their sellers with the tools they need to thrive, while Weee! continues to focus on community and quality.” 

Topsort also works with such global brands as Cencosud, Unilever, Coca-Cola, L’Oreal and General Mills.

