Redner's Markets Joins Grocery TV's In-Store Retail Media Network

By joining Grocery TV's national in-store retail media network, Redner's will also generate incremental revenue through brand advertising that runs alongside its retail content.

"We're excited to partner with Redner's to support their vision of improving the customer experience, while unlocking incremental revenue for their business," said Don Oelke, co-founder and COO of Austin, Texas-based Grocery TV.

With the addition of Redner's Markets, Grocery TV's network has surpassed 5,000 stores. Redner's joins more than 100 grocery retailers across the United States that have partnered with Grocery TV to manage and monetize digital marketing in their stores.

Based in Reading, Pa., Redner's Markets, Inc. is an employee-owned company that operates 44 grocery stores and 24 Quick Stops throughout eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.