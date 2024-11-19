 Skip to main content

Redner's Markets Joins Grocery TV's In-Store Retail Media Network

Regional retailer now able to drive advertising revenue while enhancing customer experience
Marian Zboraj
Grocery TV Redners
Grocery TV powers in-store retail media networks for grocery retailers.

Reginal grocery chain Redner's Markets has partnered with Grocery TV, an in-store retail media platform.

Grocery TV's in-house technology stack will power screens at the entrance and front end of Redner’s stores, with the aim of creating a seamless customer experience across key touchpoints. Through Grocery TV's Content Management System (CMS), Redner's will deliver relevant content to shoppers, including promotions for services like Redner's Ready, an online ordering and curbside pickup option, and HealthCents, a nutrition program led by Redner's Corporate Dietitian Meredith McGrath.

"We're always looking for ways to improve our stores and better serve our customers," said Gary Redner, COO of Redner's Markets. "Partnering with Grocery TV allows us to modernize our stores and highlight the broad range of services that our customers can access."

By joining Grocery TV's national in-store retail media network, Redner's will also generate incremental revenue through brand advertising that runs alongside its retail content.

"We're excited to partner with Redner's to support their vision of improving the customer experience, while unlocking incremental revenue for their business," said Don Oelke, co-founder and COO of Austin, Texas-based Grocery TV.

With the addition of Redner's Markets, Grocery TV's network has surpassed 5,000 stores. Redner's joins more than 100 grocery retailers across the United States that have partnered with Grocery TV to manage and monetize digital marketing in their stores.

Based in Reading, Pa., Redner's Markets, Inc. is an employee-owned company that operates 44 grocery stores and 24 Quick Stops throughout eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.  

