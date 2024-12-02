Walmart, Wegmans Affected By Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Cucumbers

Another food recall has hit the grocery industry, this time linked to cucumbers grown in Mexico. SunFed Produce, LLC, announced a recall of whole cucumbers on Nov. 27 because of the risk of Salmonella contamination.

The affected cucumbers were sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26 in 26 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces, and the recall was initiated after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified SunFed that the produce was linked to reported illnesses.

As of Nov. 26, 68 people had been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella across 19 states, with 18 reports of hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported, but the FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), public health and regulatory officials in several states are investigating the outbreak.