Walmart, Wegmans Affected By Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Cucumbers
Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans Food Markets Inc. released recall information about the affected cucumbers, urging customers to either throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund. Walmart, meanwhile, released a list of stores across 15 states that carried the affected cucumbers.
Additionally, Albertsons Cos. recalled select store-made deli and produce items that contained the recalled cucumbers. Those products were available at Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb banner stores in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.
This is the latest in a slew of recalls that have impacted the food retail industry in recent months. On Nov. 16, Grimmway Farms issued a recall of select organic whole carrots and organic baby carrots due to potential E. coli contamination. Affected retailers included Trader Joe's, Wegmans, Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, Target, Walmart, Publix and Kroger.
As of Nov. 17, 39 illnesses, 15 hospitalizations and one death were linked to that outbreak.
In late October, TreeHouse Foods, Inc. voluntarily recalled certain waffle products being sold under Walmart’s Great Value brand, Target’s Good & Gather brand, Kroger’s Simple Truth private label, and many others.
According to TreeHouse Foods, possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination was found during routine testing at its manufacturing facility and the recalled products were distributed in both the United States and Canada.
