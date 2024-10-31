Partnership for Food Safety Education Board of Directors Elects New Chair and Vice Chair

The nonprofit Partnership for Food Safety Education (PFSE) held elections at its October Board of Directors Meeting, during which Dr. Barb Masters, VP of regulatory policy, food and agriculture with Springdale, Ark.-based Tyson Foods Inc., was elected the new board chair. and Ashley Eisenbeiser, senior director of food and product safety programs at Arlington, Va.-based FMI – The Food Industry Association, was elected vice chair.

Masters, who succeeds Harold Chase of NSF, who was elected chair in 2022, has a proven track record in advancing food safety from farm to fork. She holds a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Mississippi State University and received a Food Animal Internship from Kansas State University. Masters has served on PFSE’s board since 2020.

“With more people eating at home, combining their meals with prepared and fresh foods for convenience, it’s so important to work across sectors to support information disseminators with science-based resources so they can be effective at influencing food handling behaviors,” noted Masters. “I believe the Partnership is well positioned to provide such leadership.”