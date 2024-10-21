Frozen Waffles Recalled at Walmart, Target, Kroger and More

Walmart's Great Value brand waffles are among those affected by a recall from TreeHouse Foods.

Another potential listeria outbreak has hit the food retail and CPG worlds following the voluntary recall of certain waffle products produced by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. The affected waffle products were being sold under Walmart’s Great Value brand, Target’s Good & Gather brand, Kroger’s Simple Truth private label, and many others.

According to TreeHouse Foods, possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination was found during routine testing at its manufacturing facility and the recalled products were distributed in both the United States and Canada. There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recall as of yet.

[RELATED: FDA Officially Debuts Human Foods Program]

Other products in the recall include eponymous private label waffles from Giant Eagle, Food Lion, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, H-E-B, Publix, Schnuck Markets and others. CPG brand Kodiak Cakes has also been affected by the recall. TreeHouse Foods has released a full list.

This is the second major recall to hit food retail due to Listeria contamination this month. Approximately 12 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products were recalled by BrucePac of Durant, Okla., due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination found during routine tests by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). According to the agency, the products were produced between June 19 and Oct. 8, then shipped to other establishments and distributors nationwide.

Grocers affected by that recall include Albertsons Cos., H-E-B, Trader Joe’s, Meijer, Raley’s, Kroger and others.