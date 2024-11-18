FDA Investigating Deadly E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Carrots Sold at Supermarkets Nationwide
These products were sold nationwide but are likely no longer available for sale in stores, but distributors and retailers should still check their refrigerators and freezers. Consumers are also advised to check their refrigerators or freezers for the recalled carrots.
Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O121:H19 is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with a weakened immune system. Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea conditions, such as hemolytic uremic syndrome, or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease and neurological problems. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea and/or vomiting. The incubation period for E. coli O121:H19 can range from 24 hours to as much as 10 days.
“We take our role in ensuring the safety and quality of our products seriously,” said Grimmway Farms President and CEO Jeff Huckaby. “The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we are conducting a thorough review of our growing, harvest and processing practices. Our food safety team is working with our suppliers and health authorities.”
