FDA Investigating Deadly E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Carrots Sold at Supermarkets Nationwide

Trader Joe’s Organic Whole Carrots and its Organic Cut and Peeled Carrots are part of the Grimmway Farms recall.

Grimmway Farms, of Bakersfield, Calif., issued a recall on Nov. 16 of select organic whole carrots and organic baby carrots due to potential E. coli contamination. The carrots were shipped directly to retail distribution centers nationwide in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. Affected retailers include Trader Joe's, Wegmans, Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, Target, Walmart, Publix and Kroger.

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are currently investigating illnesses in a multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O121:H19 infections linked to Grimmway's carrots. As of Nov. 17, 39 illnesses, 15 hospitalizations and one death have been linked to this outbreak.

The following brands affected by the recall include: