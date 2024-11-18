 Skip to main content

FDA Investigating Deadly E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Carrots Sold at Supermarkets Nationwide

Food recall applies to Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods Market, Wegmans and more
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Trader Joe's carrots
Trader Joe’s Organic Whole Carrots and its Organic Cut and Peeled Carrots are part of the Grimmway Farms recall.

Grimmway Farms, of Bakersfield, Calif., issued a recall on Nov. 16 of select organic whole carrots and organic baby carrots due to potential E. coli contamination. The carrots were shipped directly to retail distribution centers nationwide in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. Affected retailers include Trader Joe's, Wegmans, Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, Target, Walmart, Publix and Kroger. 

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are currently investigating illnesses in a multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O121:H19 infections linked to Grimmway's carrots. As of Nov. 17, 39 illnesses, 15 hospitalizations and one death have been linked to this outbreak.

[RELATED: How Grocers Can Ensure Food Safety in Their Operations]

The following brands affected by the recall include: 

  • Organic whole carrots available for purchase at retail from Aug. 14 through Oct. 23 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O Organic, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry
  • Organic baby carrots with specific best-if-used-by dates printed on the bags ranging from Sept. 11 to Nov. 12 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Kroger, LIDL, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O Organic, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

These products were sold nationwide but are likely no longer available for sale in stores, but distributors and retailers should still check their refrigerators and freezers. Consumers are also advised to check their refrigerators or freezers for the recalled carrots.

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O121:H19 is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with a weakened immune system. Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea conditions, such as hemolytic uremic syndrome, or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease and neurological problems. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea and/or vomiting. The incubation period for E. coli O121:H19 can range from 24 hours to as much as 10 days. 

“We take our role in ensuring the safety and quality of our products seriously,” said Grimmway Farms President and CEO Jeff Huckaby. “The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we are conducting a thorough review of our growing, harvest and processing practices. Our food safety team is working with our suppliers and health authorities.”

Meanwhile, on Nov. 14, The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) revealed the appointment of Russell Hamlin, PhD, Grimmway’s president of farming operations, to its Farm, Ranch and Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee. Hamlin joins 17 other new members named by EPA Administrator Michael Regan, who will provide independent policy advice and recommendations on environmental issues affecting agriculture and rural communities.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds