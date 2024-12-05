DeCicco & Sons Acquires DeCicco Family Markets Location
Once completed, the Scarsdale location will offer an updated, state-of-the-art shopping experience, incorporating sustainable practices throughout the store, according to the independent grocer. In addition to award-winning meat, cheese, produce, bakery, deli and seafood departments, DeCicco & Sons stores are widely known for their catering and prepared foods, as well as for their expansive beer selection.
“We see this as an opportunity to not only expand our stores, but to keep our rich family history in the grocery industry well rooted and alive,” noted John DeCicco Sr. “DeCicco & Sons is proud to take over the legacy my brother has created in Scarsdale. We would like to thank Scarsdale Mayor Justin Arest and Deputy Mayor Dara Gruenberg. We look forward to continuing to serve the local community for a long time to come.”
John DeCicco Sr. founded DeCicco’s in 1973, and was later joined by his brother Joe DeCicco Sr. The business became DeCicco & Sons in 2006, when John Sr. was joined in the business by his sons, John Jr. and Chris, and Joe’s son Joe Jr. The company’s headquarters is in Pelham, N.Y.