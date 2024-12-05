DeCicco & Sons Acquires DeCicco Family Markets Location

Family-owned DeCicco & Sons operates various stores throughout the New York metro area, including in Larchmont, N.Y.

DeCicco & Sons has revealed that it will open a location in Scarsdale, N.Y., at the site of what was, until a month ago, a DeCicco Family Markets store. The location, which is slated to undergo extensive renovations for around a year, will be DeCicco & Sons’ 13th store in the New York metro area.

During the renovation period, DeCicco & Sons has invited area residents to visit the nearby Eastchester, N.Y., location, which is only a short drive away from the Scarsdale store.

Besides Eastchester, DeCicco & Sons operates stores in Ardsley, Armonk, Bedford, Brewster, Harrison, Larchmont, Millwood, Pelham and Somers, N.Y., with locations in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., and Greenwich, Conn., currently under construction. DeCicco Family Markets, a separate business operated by Frank DeCicco, brother of DeCicco & Sons founder John DeCicco Sr., will continue operating locations in New City, Katonah and Jefferson Valley, N.Y.