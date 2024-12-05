 Skip to main content

DeCicco & Sons Acquires DeCicco Family Markets Location

Scarsdale store to be extensively renovated over coming year
Bridget Goldschmidt
DeCicco & Sons Larchmont NY Store Main Image
Family-owned DeCicco & Sons operates various stores throughout the New York metro area, including in Larchmont, N.Y.

DeCicco & Sons has revealed that it will open a location in Scarsdale, N.Y., at the site of what was, until a month ago, a DeCicco Family Markets store. The location, which is slated to undergo extensive renovations for around a year, will be DeCicco & Sons’ 13th store in the New York metro area.

During the renovation period, DeCicco & Sons has invited area residents to visit the nearby Eastchester, N.Y., location, which is only a short drive away from the Scarsdale store. 

Besides Eastchester, DeCicco & Sons operates stores in Ardsley, Armonk, Bedford, Brewster, Harrison, Larchmont, Millwood, Pelham and Somers, N.Y., with locations in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., and Greenwich, Conn., currently under construction. DeCicco Family Markets, a separate business operated by Frank DeCicco, brother of DeCicco & Sons founder John DeCicco Sr., will continue operating locations in New City, Katonah and Jefferson Valley, N.Y. 

Once completed, the Scarsdale location will offer an updated, state-of-the-art shopping experience, incorporating sustainable practices throughout the store, according to the independent grocer. In addition to award-winning meat, cheese, produce, bakery, deli and seafood departments, DeCicco & Sons stores are widely known for their catering and prepared foods, as well as for their expansive beer selection. 

“We see this as an opportunity to not only expand our stores, but to keep our rich family history in the grocery industry well rooted and alive,” noted John DeCicco Sr. “DeCicco & Sons is proud to take over the legacy my brother has created in Scarsdale. We would like to thank Scarsdale Mayor Justin Arest and Deputy Mayor Dara Gruenberg. We look forward to continuing to serve the local community for a long time to come.”

John DeCicco Sr. founded DeCicco’s in 1973, and was later joined by his brother Joe DeCicco Sr. The business became DeCicco & Sons in 2006, when John Sr. was joined in the business by his sons, John Jr. and Chris, and Joe’s son Joe Jr. The company’s headquarters is in Pelham, N.Y.

