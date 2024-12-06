How Retailer Subsidies Affect the Grocery Playing Field
Flickinger contends that retail businesses that receive more and greater taxpayer-funded and government subsidies get a proverbial leg up and some end up closing stores in communities where they had set up shop, affecting civic budgets and residents.
“Those stores that have opened have taken business from an existing store,” he said, adding that although subsidies are available and the companies that take them often do good work, it isn’t always fair for certain competitors, workers and shoppers.
There will be changes with the incoming Trump Administration, as some retailers are expected to receive fewer federal subsidies. Still, Flickinger maintained, other and often-large subsidies come from state, county and local governments and, ultimately, subsidy disparities have a ripple effect. “It can result on an operating basis in a few cents on the dollar and that can be a big difference in what food and drug combination stores make,” he pointed out.
Flickinger and his colleague, Henry Mellet, senior director at Strategic Resource Group, recently published studies related to the competitive landscape and labor situations within the grocery industry.