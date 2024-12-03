Which Grocery Stores Do Health-Conscious Shoppers Prefer?

The Fresh Market is one of the top three grocery stores that attracts health-focused shoppers, per dunnhumby's new report.

If health-conscious consumers are discerning about what they buy, they are also choosy about where they shop. A new report from data science company dunnhumby affirms the buying power of this shopper segment and reveals their affinity for certain banners.

First, the buying power is real. According to dunnhumby, health-focused consumers are worth $285 billion to the grocery industry every year and represent a solid one-third of the U.S. population. There is inherent value in meeting the needs of these shoppers, too, as the research showed that retailers who over-index to this group enjoy an average 7% long-term sales growth; additionally, such customers often have incomes over $100,000, are younger and tend to have more children.

Dunnhumby’s report identified top performing retailers who appeal to these valuable shoppers, including Natural Grocers, Amazon Fresh and The Fresh Market. According to the research, 60% of these retailers’ shoppers are focused on health, versus 32% for the average U.S. grocer.

Other banners in the top 10 include Sprouts Farmers Market, Amazon, Trader Joe’s, Target, Walgreens, Fresh Thyme and CVS. The researchers also took a look at retailers with the highest share of mid-market loyalty among better for you customers, and ranked The Giant Co., Fry’s and Vons in the top three.