Which Grocery Stores Do Health-Conscious Shoppers Prefer?
Breaking it down into store level, the report found that better for you customers tend to be drawn more than average to the seafood, ready-to-eat and fresh produce areas. The firm also points out that those three departments are the most associated with doing well in the high-priority areas of healthy choices, organic variety and sustainability.
Another takeaway from the report is the opportunity across the grocery sector to tap into health-conscious shoppers’ interests. According to dunnhumby’s analysts, stores who are well positioned in health with better-for-you shoppers also include operators with strong performance in heath areas that matter most.
"With health and wellness predicted to be the most critical trend for decades, retailers and brands have unprecedented opportunities to meet emerging customer needs." said Matt O’Grady, president of the Americas at dunnhumby. “As the grocery landscape continues to evolve, understanding and adapting to these health-centric consumer trends will be crucial for retailers and brands aiming to remain competitive in an increasingly wellness-oriented market.”
Dunnhumby included the largest 73 U.S. retailers in this report, using data from its Grocery Retailer Preference Index (RPI) and its Consumer Trends Tracker (CTT). The RPI contains over 70,000 consumer survey responses conducted annually since 2017 and the CTT has 14,000 consumer survey responses over several waves that began in April 2022.