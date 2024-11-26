E-Grocery Platform for Health-and-Wellness Products Debuts

The goal of We Got Groceries is to capture a share of the $554.04 billion global health-and-wellness food market.

Online health-and-wellness product platform wegotgroceries.com has launched as a joint venture of Jiva Technologies (formerly known as PlantX) and We Got Groceries. Now that the website is live, Jiva will focus on marketing the highly curated online grocery store.

The newly launched platform integrates with distribution centers across the United States to ensure quick, efficient delivery of shelf-stable, refrigerated and frozen goods. Net profits from all online sales will be shared equally, with a 50/50 split between the companies.

[RELATED: KeHE Reveals 5 2025 Macro Trends]

The goal of We Got Groceries is to capture a share of the $554.04 billion global health-and-wellness food market by making these products more accessible to U.S. consumers. Aided by Jiva’s advanced tech stack and expertise in building successful marketplaces, the joint venture is poised to leverage high-ranking, broad keyword terms in SEO to spur traffic and sales, according to the companies.

Dedicated to building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments, Vancouver, British Columbia-based Jiva focuses on joint ventures to support wellness brands in developing their online presence. We Got Groceries is an online grocery platform offering thousands of wellness-focused food products and supplements, all shipped from various distribution hubs for fast and secure delivery to customers’ doors.