The Fresh Market Opens Another Location in Illinois

Naperville residents can a enjoy are a premier fresh food destination with the opening of The Fresh Market.

The Fresh Market recently held the grand opening of its newest location in Naperville, Ill., making it the 164th store for the fresh-food, specialty retailer.

The doors to the 24,000-square-foot new Naperville location opened Nov. 13, featuring an extensive selection of local, organic and specialty items.

"We are excited to bring The Fresh Market experience to Naperville," said Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. "With our wide range of fresh, local, and high-quality products, combined with our inviting atmosphere, we aim to create a shopping destination that the community will love."

For instance, the new store features ready-to-eat restaurant selections, including as in-house smoked pit BBQ with fresh brisket, ribs and pork. Also offered is Hot and Fresh Pizza made with artisanal crust.