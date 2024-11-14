 Skip to main content

The Fresh Market Opens Another Location in Illinois

Specialty grocer’s Naperville store offers elevated culinary experiences
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
The Fresh Market
Naperville residents can a enjoy are a premier fresh food destination with the opening of The Fresh Market.

The Fresh Market recently held the grand opening of its newest location in Naperville, Ill., making it the 164th store for the fresh-food, specialty retailer.

The doors to the 24,000-square-foot new Naperville location opened Nov. 13, featuring an extensive selection of local, organic and specialty items.

"We are excited to bring The Fresh Market experience to Naperville," said Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. "With our wide range of fresh, local, and high-quality products, combined with our inviting atmosphere, we aim to create a shopping destination that the community will love."

For instance, the new store features ready-to-eat restaurant selections, including as in-house smoked pit BBQ with fresh brisket, ribs and pork. Also offered is Hot and Fresh Pizza made with artisanal crust.

The Fresh Market
The Fresh Market breaks bread with the community in grand opening ceremony.

The Naperville opening follows The Fresh Market's debut in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, which Progressive Grocer visited. Occupying the former Dom's Kitchen & Market, this 17,000-square-foot grocery store opened its doors on Oct. 30.  

[RELATED: The Fresh Market Opens in Chicago’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood]

The Fresh Market supports local food banks in its mission to eliminate food insecurity in the communities it serves. At the Naperville grand opening, members of The Fresh Market leadership team presented representatives from Northern Illinois Food Bank with a check for $2,000.

The new Naperville store is open seven days a week, with operating hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The store will be offering special deals and promotions throughout the coming weeks in celebration of the grand opening. An array of platter and catering options, such as complete Thanksgiving and holiday meals, are available by ordering ahead through the website.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 164 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. This past June, The Fresh Market was the recipient of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the mid-tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.

