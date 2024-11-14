 Skip to main content

Festival Foods Opens 1st Store in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area

Grocer’s location in far western Wisconsin includes a food court and new dry aged beef case
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Festival Foods storefront
The 42nd Festival Foods has opened in Hudson, Wis., near the Twin Cities in neighboring Minnesota.

Skogen’s Festival Foods unveiled its newest store in Hudson, Wis., near the Wisconsin-Minneapolis border.  Located at 1616 Crest View Drive, the latest location welcomed shoppers on Nov. 8.

This is the first Festival Foods in St. Croix County, which is considered part of the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area. In addition to grocery staples, household essentials and fresh products from the from-scratch bakery and service deli counter, this outpost features a variety of food solutions for customers, including sushi, stir-fry, gourmet popcorn, hot cookies and other items available at the in-store food court and grab-and-go items from a Picadeli salad bar. According to the retailer, this store features the chain’s new dry-aged beef case. A co-located Caribou Coffee station also serves shoppers’ needs. 

[RELATED: Exclusive Photos - Inside Kroger’s Newest Marketplace Location]

Staffed the 190 associates, the Hudson Festival Foods is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Customers can also take advantage of the grocer’s Click N Go online shopping with store pickup. 

“We are ecstatic here at Skogen’s Festival Foods to be given the opportunity to provide Hudson and the surrounding area with something that we value above all else – an enjoyable shopping experience,” said Andy Kopf, store director. “We have been feverishly preparing and cannot wait to serve this great community and all the wonderful people that we have met along the way during this journey. We can tell this community is ready and excited for us, and we are prepared to match that energy and add a little extra to that as well.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

As it joins the Hudson community, the regional grocer is introducing itself with charitable donations, including support of Operation HELP and the Hudson Area Backpack Program that address food and financial security among local residents. Festival Foods has also teamed up wit WK Kellogg Co. to support Hudson Middle School athletics through Kellogg’s Mission Tiger program. 

“It’s an honor to give back to all of the communities we serve, including our newest community of Hudson,” said Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods. “We’re grateful to WK Kellogg for the opportunity to partner with them as well.”

Festival Foods employs more than 8,000 full- and part-time associates at 42 full-service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin. The De Pere, Wis.-based grocer is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds