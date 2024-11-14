Festival Foods Opens 1st Store in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area
As it joins the Hudson community, the regional grocer is introducing itself with charitable donations, including support of Operation HELP and the Hudson Area Backpack Program that address food and financial security among local residents. Festival Foods has also teamed up wit WK Kellogg Co. to support Hudson Middle School athletics through Kellogg’s Mission Tiger program.
“It’s an honor to give back to all of the communities we serve, including our newest community of Hudson,” said Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods. “We’re grateful to WK Kellogg for the opportunity to partner with them as well.”
Festival Foods employs more than 8,000 full- and part-time associates at 42 full-service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin. The De Pere, Wis.-based grocer is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.