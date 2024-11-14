Festival Foods Opens 1st Store in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area

Skogen’s Festival Foods unveiled its newest store in Hudson, Wis., near the Wisconsin-Minneapolis border. Located at 1616 Crest View Drive, the latest location welcomed shoppers on Nov. 8.

This is the first Festival Foods in St. Croix County, which is considered part of the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area. In addition to grocery staples, household essentials and fresh products from the from-scratch bakery and service deli counter, this outpost features a variety of food solutions for customers, including sushi, stir-fry, gourmet popcorn, hot cookies and other items available at the in-store food court and grab-and-go items from a Picadeli salad bar. According to the retailer, this store features the chain’s new dry-aged beef case. A co-located Caribou Coffee station also serves shoppers’ needs.

[RELATED: Exclusive Photos - Inside Kroger’s Newest Marketplace Location]

Staffed the 190 associates, the Hudson Festival Foods is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Customers can also take advantage of the grocer’s Click N Go online shopping with store pickup.

“We are ecstatic here at Skogen’s Festival Foods to be given the opportunity to provide Hudson and the surrounding area with something that we value above all else – an enjoyable shopping experience,” said Andy Kopf, store director. “We have been feverishly preparing and cannot wait to serve this great community and all the wonderful people that we have met along the way during this journey. We can tell this community is ready and excited for us, and we are prepared to match that energy and add a little extra to that as well.”