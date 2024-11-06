 Skip to main content

H-E-B Adds Another Outpost in Houston

Store in Cypress neighborhood caters to growing community
Lynn Petrak
H-E-B Bridgeland
This is the third H-E-B in the Cy-Fair part of Houston.

Grand openings are becoming somewhat de rigeur for H-E-B As the retailer plans new locations in the DFW and Austin markets, store leaders recently cut the ribbon on a new store in the Houston area.

The latest H-E-B in the Bridgeland within Cypress, Texas, opened for business on Oct. 30. The 128,00-square-foot store features H-E-B mainstays such as a broad assortment of groceries, fresh foods, prepared foods, household essentials, garden supplies and pet products, among other offerings. Shoppers can also get their fill at the area’s first True Texas BBQ restaurant that also includes a drive-through and order fare from the onsite Bayou Boil House by H-E-B. Fresh sushi, poke bowls and hot sushi items are available as well. 

“I am thrilled to open my third store in the Cy-Fair community, and I couldn’t be more excited about the enhanced offerings and exceptional service the Bridgeland store will provide,” said David Hamilton, the store’s general manager and a 23-year H-E-B team member. “My team and I are proud members of this community, and we look forward to strengthening our ties here while sharing the spirit of H-E-B.”

Customers have many ways to pick up food and essentials at the Cypress H-E-B. In addition to the in-store experience, the store offers curbside pickup with 48 spaces and home delivery. 

Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs more than 160,000 associates and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. The multi-format retailer is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

