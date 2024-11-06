H-E-B Adds Another Outpost in Houston

“I am thrilled to open my third store in the Cy-Fair community, and I couldn’t be more excited about the enhanced offerings and exceptional service the Bridgeland store will provide,” said David Hamilton, the store’s general manager and a 23-year H-E-B team member. “My team and I are proud members of this community, and we look forward to strengthening our ties here while sharing the spirit of H-E-B.”

Customers have many ways to pick up food and essentials at the Cypress H-E-B. In addition to the in-store experience, the store offers curbside pickup with 48 spaces and home delivery.

Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs more than 160,000 associates and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. The multi-format retailer is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.