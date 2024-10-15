 Skip to main content

Trader Joe’s to Open 2 Stores This Week

Locations in Nevada and South Carolina join retailer’s expanding roster
Lynn Petrak
TJ Mt Pleasant
A new Trader Joe's store in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., is hosting a grand opening party this week.

Trader Joe’s is opening two new stores this month in fast-growing population centers. The retailer announced that it is welcoming shoppers to locations in Sparks, Nevada, near Reno, and in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., near Charleston.

The Sparks store at 185 Los Altos Parkway, spanning more than 13,000 feet, will be unveiled on Oct. 17. The grand-opening celebration kicks off at 8 a.m. 

In August, Trader Joe’s opened its second store in Reno, which has been a hotbed of activity lately. Natural Grocers, for example, is set to unveil a store in Reno on Oct. 24.

The 12,500-square-foot South Carolina outpost opens right after the Sparks store, on Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. Located at 1909 Highway 17 N in the Isle of Palms area, it is the second Trader Joe’s in that city. Trader Joe’s also operates a store in Greenville and Columbia, in that state.

Earlier this month, Trader Joe’s podcasters Matt Sloan and Tara Miller went out to a Trader Joe’s store in Studio City, Calif., about 40 miles from its headquarters, to talk to customers about this season’s most popular items. Shoppers shared favorites including Cosmic Crisp apples, truffle flatbread, frozen orange chicken and fresh flowers. 

With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Trader Joe’s is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

