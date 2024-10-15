Trader Joe’s to Open 2 Stores This Week
Locations in Nevada and South Carolina join retailer’s expanding roster
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Earlier this month, Trader Joe’s podcasters Matt Sloan and Tara Miller went out to a Trader Joe’s store in Studio City, Calif., about 40 miles from its headquarters, to talk to customers about this season’s most popular items. Shoppers shared favorites including Cosmic Crisp apples, truffle flatbread, frozen orange chicken and fresh flowers.
With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Trader Joe’s is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.