Trader Joe’s to Open 2 Stores This Week

Trader Joe’s is opening two new stores this month in fast-growing population centers. The retailer announced that it is welcoming shoppers to locations in Sparks, Nevada, near Reno, and in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., near Charleston.

The Sparks store at 185 Los Altos Parkway, spanning more than 13,000 feet, will be unveiled on Oct. 17. The grand-opening celebration kicks off at 8 a.m.

In August, Trader Joe’s opened its second store in Reno, which has been a hotbed of activity lately. Natural Grocers, for example, is set to unveil a store in Reno on Oct. 24.

The 12,500-square-foot South Carolina outpost opens right after the Sparks store, on Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. Located at 1909 Highway 17 N in the Isle of Palms area, it is the second Trader Joe’s in that city. Trader Joe’s also operates a store in Greenville and Columbia, in that state.