Natural Grocers Set to Open Relocated Store in Reno

Natural Grocers is moving into new digs in Reno, Nev. The family-run organic and natural retailer is unveiling a store on Oct. 24 not far from its previous location in that city.

The grocer’s latest outpost in the Redfield Promenade Shopping Center will welcome its first shoppers on Oct. 24. A grand-opening celebration is planned for that day, an event that will include an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, samples, giveaways and discounts. The first 150 customers in line will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card with amounts ranging between $5 and $500 and the first 500 shoppers will take a home a hand-crafted Ecuadorian drawstring backpack made of alpaca wool. Those who sign up for the free {N}power rewards program can score other deals, too, during the opening weeks and throughout the year.

According to the company, the new store is brighter with a more contemporary floor plan. Befitting its sustainability goals and mission, the store was designed with features including non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting. The assortment is also broader, with more 100% organic produce, health, wellness and body care items and an expanded selection of vitamins and supplements.