Natural Grocers Set to Open Relocated Store in Reno

New market to be revealed on Oct. 24
Lynn Petrak
Natural Grocers is hosting a grand opening party on Oct. 24 to welcome customers to the relocated store.

Natural Grocers is moving into new digs in Reno, Nev. The family-run organic and natural retailer is unveiling a store on Oct. 24 not far from its previous location in that city.

The grocer’s latest outpost in the Redfield Promenade Shopping Center will welcome its first shoppers on Oct. 24. A grand-opening celebration is planned for that day, an event that will include an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, samples, giveaways and discounts. The first 150 customers in line will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card with amounts ranging between $5 and $500 and the first 500 shoppers will take a home a hand-crafted Ecuadorian drawstring backpack made of alpaca wool. Those who sign up for the free {N}power rewards program can score other deals, too, during the opening weeks and throughout the year.

According to the company, the new store is brighter with a more contemporary floor plan. Befitting its sustainability goals and mission, the store was designed with features including non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting. The assortment is also broader, with more 100% organic produce, health, wellness and body care items and an expanded selection of vitamins and supplements. 

"Natural Grocers has been proudly serving the state of Nevada since 2014 when we opened our first store in Reno," said VP Raquel Isely. "We have been thankful for our loyal customer base and our amazing Crew, all of whom helped us establish solid roots in the state of Nevada. Almost exactly a decade later, we are welcoming customers to a brighter, more spacious location, right across the street. We will continue to serve our neighbors in the Reno area, while supporting the health of humans and the health of our planet. We invite everyone to visit our new store for an exceptional shopping experience, with that same neighborhood grocery store feel we've provided as a company since 1955."

To mark the occasion, Natural Grocers will donate $2,500 to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Meanwhile, the previous store at 4819 Kietzke Lane will close on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.

The new store in Reno comes on the heels of the opening of another relocated store in Highlands Ranch, Colo., and the closing of an under-performing Natural Grocers location in downtown Denver. Among other factors, the retailer cited ongoing theft challenges and safety issues in that urban site.

Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates more than 160 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

