Natural Grocers Set to Open Relocated Store in Reno
"Natural Grocers has been proudly serving the state of Nevada since 2014 when we opened our first store in Reno," said VP Raquel Isely. "We have been thankful for our loyal customer base and our amazing Crew, all of whom helped us establish solid roots in the state of Nevada. Almost exactly a decade later, we are welcoming customers to a brighter, more spacious location, right across the street. We will continue to serve our neighbors in the Reno area, while supporting the health of humans and the health of our planet. We invite everyone to visit our new store for an exceptional shopping experience, with that same neighborhood grocery store feel we've provided as a company since 1955."
To mark the occasion, Natural Grocers will donate $2,500 to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Meanwhile, the previous store at 4819 Kietzke Lane will close on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.
The new store in Reno comes on the heels of the opening of another relocated store in Highlands Ranch, Colo., and the closing of an under-performing Natural Grocers location in downtown Denver. Among other factors, the retailer cited ongoing theft challenges and safety issues in that urban site.
Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates more than 160 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.