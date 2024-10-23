EXCLUSIVE: Jewel-Osco Unveils Latest Store in 125th Year
The Diamond location reflects the latest in Jewel-Osco’s store design and assortment, spanning 62,918 square feet. The produce department, across from an onsite Starbucks and adjacent to the floral department, features a wide range of fresh fruits and vegetables merchandised in creative, eye-catching displays. From there, shoppers can browse an expanded deli department, spotlighting Boar’s Head products and featuring a wide variety of grab-and-go and fresh prepared foods.
During the soft opening on Oct. 22, shoppers could get right into the spirit of the seasons, with displays centered on Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Customers also got a chance to sample fare from vendor partners and toast to the grand opening with a short glass of sparkling cider or Prosecco sparkling wine.
The Diamond store is the 189th Jewel-Osco location in the Chicagoland area. Parent company Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,269 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies in 34 states, 403 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The company has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.