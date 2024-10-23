EXCLUSIVE: Jewel-Osco Unveils Latest Store in 125th Year

The latest Jewel, as it turns out, is a Diamond. The newest Jewel-Osco store was unveiled on Oct. 22 in Diamond, Ill., and the story behind the opening mirrors that of a gem waiting to be uncovered and polished to perfection.

“This has been 25 years in the making,” Jewel-Osco President Mike Withers told Progressive Grocer during the soft opening event, noting that the property at 2707 E. Division Street was acquired more than two decades ago. The timing was right to make it happen, as the area southwest of the city of Joliet in Grundy County continues to grow and the need for a full-service supermarket remained acute.

In his remarks to the crowd ahead of the ribbon cutting, Withers thanked the Village of Diamond Mayor Teresa “Terry” Kernc for her tireless efforts in working with Jewel-Osco, other civic leaders and the community. "You have a little bit of the Jewel in you – you don't take no for an answer. You have been so supportive with anything and everything we've needed. We look forward to serving this community for many, many years to come,” he said.

According to Ken Rinaldi, SVP of retail operations for Jewel-Osco, the Diamond store is currently staffed by 185 associates. “We have some that came from other Jewel stores who are certainly very experienced. And then we have several people from the community, and we're looking to hire more as well,” he shared. The employees are as eager as the residents in the town of 2,640 people to have a new local grocery store, Rinaldi added.