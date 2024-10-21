 Skip to main content

Rouses Unveils Newest Mississippi Store

Biloxi location is company’s 66th supermarket overall
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Mayor Gilich Donny Rouse Biloxi MS Rouses Market Store Main Image
Mayor Andrew “Fo-Fo” Gilich (left) and Rouses Markets CEO Donny Rouse at the opening of Rouses' Biloxi, Miss., store on Oct. 16.

Rouses Markets marked the grand opening of its latest Mississippi store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The event featured Biloxi Mayor Andrew “Fo-Fo” Gilich, local officials and Rouses Markets CEO Donny Rouse.

Located at 2384 Pass Road, the 60,000-square-foot store is the fifth Rouses location in Mississippi and the 66th overall, further growing the company’s Gulf Coast presence. The store’s opening comes shortly after the debut of a new location in Picayune, Miss., last month.

“We appreciate our Mississippi customers for asking us to open more stores in their state, and we’re committed to growing our presence here,” said Rouse. “This Biloxi location is a direct response to that support, and we’re excited to bring our signature Rouses Markets experience to the local community.”

Staffed by 200 full- and part-time employees, the store offers the following features: the largest beer selection in the area, with local and regional offerings; a full-service seafood department providing in-house seafood boiling and fresh deliveries from the Gulf Coast and elsewhere; a butcher shop with in-house steaks, roasts and chops, with a custom dry-aged beef locker for aging USDA Choice Angus Beef; a bakery stocked with Rouses Markets’ famous Gentilly and Doberge cakes, Mardi Gras king cakes, personalized cake decorating, fresh popcorn, and cotton candy; sushi, poke bowls, and a Mongolian grill, with options for fresh rice bowls, teriyaki and more; chef-inspired ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat meals for both individuals and families; hot breakfast, lunch and dinner selections, along with hot soup and fresh salad bars; a full-service floral department for all occasions; and online shopping and curbside pickup.

“We’re dedicated to being the best place to shop, not just in Biloxi, but throughout the Gulf Coast,” added Rouse. “Our customers have voted us the Best Grocery Store on the Gulf Coast year after year, a testament to the quality of our stores and the incredible people who make it all happen. It also highlights our commitment to the communities we serve.”

The Official Supermarket of the New Orleans Saints, Schriever, La.-based Rouses operates stores across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and employs more than 7,000 associates. Earlier this year, the company was named among Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Outstanding Independents

Rouses Markets in Biloxi, Miss.

  • Rouses Markets Biloxi MS Exterior Carousel
  • Rouses Markets Biloxi MS Produce Department Carousel
  • Rouses Markets Biloxi MS Prepared Foods Carousel
  • Rouses Markets Biloxi MS Associates Sushi Carousel
  • Rouses Markets Biloxi MS Cake Carousel
