Rouses Unveils Newest Mississippi Store
Staffed by 200 full- and part-time employees, the store offers the following features: the largest beer selection in the area, with local and regional offerings; a full-service seafood department providing in-house seafood boiling and fresh deliveries from the Gulf Coast and elsewhere; a butcher shop with in-house steaks, roasts and chops, with a custom dry-aged beef locker for aging USDA Choice Angus Beef; a bakery stocked with Rouses Markets’ famous Gentilly and Doberge cakes, Mardi Gras king cakes, personalized cake decorating, fresh popcorn, and cotton candy; sushi, poke bowls, and a Mongolian grill, with options for fresh rice bowls, teriyaki and more; chef-inspired ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat meals for both individuals and families; hot breakfast, lunch and dinner selections, along with hot soup and fresh salad bars; a full-service floral department for all occasions; and online shopping and curbside pickup.
“We’re dedicated to being the best place to shop, not just in Biloxi, but throughout the Gulf Coast,” added Rouse. “Our customers have voted us the Best Grocery Store on the Gulf Coast year after year, a testament to the quality of our stores and the incredible people who make it all happen. It also highlights our commitment to the communities we serve.”
The Official Supermarket of the New Orleans Saints, Schriever, La.-based Rouses operates stores across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and employs more than 7,000 associates. Earlier this year, the company was named among Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Outstanding Independents.