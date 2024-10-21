Rouses Unveils Newest Mississippi Store

Mayor Andrew “Fo-Fo” Gilich (left) and Rouses Markets CEO Donny Rouse at the opening of Rouses' Biloxi, Miss., store on Oct. 16.

Rouses Markets marked the grand opening of its latest Mississippi store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The event featured Biloxi Mayor Andrew “Fo-Fo” Gilich, local officials and Rouses Markets CEO Donny Rouse.

Located at 2384 Pass Road, the 60,000-square-foot store is the fifth Rouses location in Mississippi and the 66th overall, further growing the company’s Gulf Coast presence. The store’s opening comes shortly after the debut of a new location in Picayune, Miss., last month.

“We appreciate our Mississippi customers for asking us to open more stores in their state, and we’re committed to growing our presence here,” said Rouse. “This Biloxi location is a direct response to that support, and we’re excited to bring our signature Rouses Markets experience to the local community.”