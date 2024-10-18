Brooklyn Gets Another Foodtown

Company officials, including ARS President and COO Joseph Fantozzi (second from left) and owner Nasri Abed (second from right), were on hand for the Oct. 11 grand opening.
Added Joseph Fantozzi, president and COO of ARS: “This store represents our commitment to serving diverse communities with a wide range of high-quality products at affordable prices. We believe Foodtown of Grand Street will quickly become an integral part of this bustling neighborhood.”
[RELATED: Peck’s Markets Now Part of Allegiance Retail Services]
Foodtown of Grand Street is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Iselin, N.J.-based ARS supports more than 130 member-owned independent supermarkets, including Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, Brigidos Fresh Market, Olive Tree Marketplace, Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown and Shop n Bag, by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support.