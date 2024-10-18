 Skip to main content

Brooklyn Gets Another Foodtown

Allegiance Retail Services and owner/co-op member unveil market in East Williamsburg neighborhood
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Brooklyn Foodtown produce
The latest Foodtown in Brooklyn offers an array of fresh fruits and vegetables, including local items harvested in season.

Foodtown has come to town in the East Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y. Allegiance Retail Services (ARS) announced the opening of a new store owned by a member of its co-op, Nasri Abed.

Located at 695 Grand Street, the 10,000-square-foot store was unveiled on Oct. 11. The market’s assortment reflects the diverse community it serves, with a variety of organic and natural products, ethnic foods, and locally-sourced products along with pantry staples. The fresh departments offer meat, seafood, bakery items and prepared foods including fresh-made sushi. Customers can also take advantage of digital ordering through the Foodtown on the Go platform. 

“This new Foodtown location is not just a supermarket. It's a celebration of East Williamsburg's rich cultural tapestry, and it offers an extensive range of products from artisanal local goods to international selections,” said Abed, who operates several other Foodtown stores in the borough of Brooklyn. 

Foodtown opening
Company officials, including ARS President and COO Joseph Fantozzi (second from left) and owner Nasri Abed (second from right), were on hand for the Oct. 11 grand opening.

Added Joseph Fantozzi, president and COO of ARS: “This store represents our commitment to serving diverse communities with a wide range of high-quality products at affordable prices. We believe Foodtown of Grand Street will quickly become an integral part of this bustling neighborhood.”

[RELATED: Peck’s Markets Now Part of Allegiance Retail Services]

Foodtown of Grand Street is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.  

Iselin, N.J.-based ARS supports more than 130 member-owned independent supermarkets, including Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, Brigidos Fresh Market, Olive Tree Marketplace, Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown and Shop n Bag, by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support. 

