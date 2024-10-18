Brooklyn Gets Another Foodtown

The latest Foodtown in Brooklyn offers an array of fresh fruits and vegetables, including local items harvested in season.

Foodtown has come to town in the East Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y. Allegiance Retail Services (ARS) announced the opening of a new store owned by a member of its co-op, Nasri Abed.

Located at 695 Grand Street, the 10,000-square-foot store was unveiled on Oct. 11. The market’s assortment reflects the diverse community it serves, with a variety of organic and natural products, ethnic foods, and locally-sourced products along with pantry staples. The fresh departments offer meat, seafood, bakery items and prepared foods including fresh-made sushi. Customers can also take advantage of digital ordering through the Foodtown on the Go platform.

“This new Foodtown location is not just a supermarket. It's a celebration of East Williamsburg's rich cultural tapestry, and it offers an extensive range of products from artisanal local goods to international selections,” said Abed, who operates several other Foodtown stores in the borough of Brooklyn.